Here’s what to watch on Hulu this month

Hulu has released its comings and goings list for May and it's time to grab the popcorn and have a binge-fest of classic films you didn't even know you needed in your life.

While Hulu certainly has less original content coming to their streaming platform this month in comparison to Netflix, they will be releasing an original limited series, "Catch-22," based off the book by Joseph Heller, on May 17. The original series will star George Clooney in his first series role since "ER" and will also include TV veterans Hugh Laurie ("House") and Kyle Chandler ("Friday Night Lights").



The streaming giant will also be releasing a strong list of classic films this month, including ‘80s favorites “Wargames,” “Fatal Attraction,” "Major League," and “Flashdance.” Chick flick favorites “Mermaids,” “Julie and Julia,” and “The English Patient” will also be getting released on Wednesday, May 1.

Just in time for summer and that crappy summer job, “Clerks” is hitting the platform today, along with everyone’s favorite just-out-of-school film starring Matthew McConaughey, “Dazed and Confused.”

Comedies "Borat: Learning of American for Make Benefit Glorious National Kazakhstan” and “Zombieland" will also be coming to the streaming giant today as well. “Knocked Up” will get its time to shine on May 16.

You could also channel your inner Chandler and Joey, á la "Friends," and just binge “Baywatch” the complete series, which comes to the platform on the 23rd. The fifth and final season of “Broad City” will be available on May 27.

Amazon will also be bringing a slew of new content to their Prime members, including the 2018 critically acclaimed horror film "Suspiria." Other films include "Reservoir Dogs," "Crash," and all of the '80s "Friday the 13th" films. Looks like it's time for a horror night.

May 1

Movies

Anger Management (2003)

Bait Shop (2008)

Billboard Dad (1998)

The Big Kahuna (2000)

The Birdcage (1997)

Black Rain (1989)

Borat: Learning of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation Kazakhstan (2006)

Breakdown (1997)

Bully (2001)

The Burrowers (2009)

Catacombs (2007)

Cecil B. Demented (2000)

Center Stage (2000)

Chocolat (2000)

Chuck & Buck (2000)

Clerks (1994)

Dazed and Confused (1993)

Deuce Bigalow: Male Gigolo (1999)

El Pantra (2018)

The English Patient (1996)

Fair Game (2010)

Fatal Attraction (1987)

Flashdance (1983)

The Green Mile (1999)

Ground Control (1998)

Happy Endings (2005)

Happy-Go-Lucky (2008)

Hardware (1990)

Harsh Times (2006)

Hoodlum (1997)

Hunt for the Skinwalker (2018)

Imagine Me and You (2005)

Julie & Julia (2009)

Kazaam (1996)

The Krays (1990)

Kygo: Stole the Show (2017)

Laddie: The Man Behind the Movies (2017)

Larger Than Life (1996)

The Landing (2018)

The Last Animals (2017)

Le Divorce (2002)

The Lucky Ones (2008)

Made (2001)

Major League (1989)

Man of the House (2005)

Mermaids (1990)

My Five Wives (2000)

New Guy (2002)

Nick of Time (1995)

The Night We Never Met (1993)

Passport to Paris (1999)

Possums (1998)

The Pursuit of D.B. Cooper (1981)

Repo! The Genetic Opera (2008)

Rollerball (1975)

Rollerball (2002)

Shaolin Soccer (2001)

Show of Force (1990)

The Sicilian (1987)

Slow Burn (2000)

Spirit (2002)

Star Kid (1998)

Steal this Movie (2000)

Switching Goals (1999)

The Time Machine (2002)

The Toybox (2018)

Things You Can Tell Just by Looking at Her (2001)

Thirteen (2003)

Twelve Monkeys (1996)

Twice Upon a Yesterday (1999)

Under Siege (1992)

Wargames (1983)

Welcome to Mercy (2018)

Zombieland (2009)

May 3

TV

Into The Dark: All That We Destroy: Episode 8 Premiere (Hulu Original)

Don’t Believe the Hype: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Everything’s For Sale: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Jobs Unlisted: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Price the Hype: Complete Season 1 (Complex)

Movies



The Yellow Handkerchief (2008)

May 4

TV

﻿Drunk History: Complete Season 6A (Comedy Central)

Movies

Painkillers (2018)

The Clovehitch Killer (2018)

May 6

Movies

Crash (2005)

Unicorn (2018)

May 8

Movies

﻿Hillbilly (2019)

May 9

Movies

Action Point (2017)

May 10

Movies

﻿Dinosaur 13 (2014)

May 11

TV

Marvel’s Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D: Season 6 Premiere (ABC)

Movies

Above Majestic (2018)

Driver X (2018)

Funny Cow (2017)

One Million American Dreams (2018)

Swimming With Men (2018)

May 12

TV

Claws: Complete Season 2 (TNT)

May 14

TV

The Bachelorette: Season 15 Premiere (ABC)

Movies

The Romantics (2010)

May 15

TV

Big Bad BBQ Brawl: Complete Season 2 (Cooking Channel)

Bobby Flay’s Barbecue Addiction: Complete Season 4 (Food Network)

Burgers, Brews & ‘Que: Complete Seasons 1-3 (Food Network)

Cash Cab: Complete Season 13 (Discovery Channel)

Counting On: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

Diesel Brothers: Complete Seasons 3-4 (Discovery Channel)

Eat, Sleep, BBQ: Complete Season 1 (Food Network)

Four Weddings: Complete Seasons 7-8 (TLC)

I Found the Gown: Complete Seasons 2-3 (TLC)

La Promesa: Complete Season 1 (Caracol)

Love It or List It: Complete Season 12 (HGTV)

The Little Couple: Complete Seasons 11-12 (TLC)

Movies

A Breath Away (2019)

Astral (2018)

Beautiful Girls (1996)

Egg (2019)

Getting Grace (2018)

Iris (2001)

Little Voice (1998)

May 16

Movies

Knocked Up (2007)

May 17

TV

Catch-22: Complete Series Premiere (Hulu Original)

Movies

Punisher: War Zone (2008)

The Punisher (2004)

May 18

Movies

Thanks for Sharing (2013)

The Riot and the Dance: Earth (2018)

May 20

Movies

Federal Hill (1994)

May 21

TV

Preacher: Complete Season 3 (AMC)

Movies

Bernie the Dolphin (2018)

Jesus’ Son (2000)

May 22

Movies

Tracers (2015)

May 26

Movies

Morning Glory (2011)

May 27

TV

Broad City: Complete Season 5 (Comedy Central)

Movies

The Frozen Ground (2013)

May 29

TV

America’s Got Talent: Season 14 Premiere (NBC)

Songland: Series Premiere (NBC)

The Terror: Complete Season 1 (AMC)

May 30

TV

American Ninja Warrior: Season 11 Premiere (NBC)

Angie Tribeca: Complete Season 4 (TBS)

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.