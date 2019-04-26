Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May

Netflix has announced it’s coming and going list for May - and it's everything we could hope for and more.

The streaming giant is welcoming a slew of original content, including Ted Bundy biopic, “Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile," on May 5 to Ali Wong’s new movie, "Always Be My Maybe,” on May 31.

Other originals include the Amy Poehler's "Wine Country," which stars her SNL sisters Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Rachel Dratch, out May 10. “Dead To Me,” a new series starring Linda Cardellini and Christina Applegate, will premiere on May 3. From the producer and production designer behind "Bojack Horseman," "Tuca and Bertie," which is voiced by Tiffany Haddish and Ali Wong, is getting released on May 3.

“Riverdale" Season 3 will be hitting the platform on May 23, not too long after its season finale airs on the CW May 8. FX’s critically-acclaimed first season for “Pose” will be premiering on May 10. The long-awaited Season 4 of "Lucifer" is finally coming to Netflix. The show was canceled by Fox last May and will make its debut in its new home on May 8.

Next month will also welcome 2016 Oscar winner, "Moonlight," along with '80s kid favorite, "Gremlins," and the entire "Matrix" trilogy. Starz hit series, "Outlander," Seasons 1 and 2, will also be available on the streaming platform starting on May 27.

Earlier this week there were reports that Netflix was in danger of losing "The Office." However, the streaming platform has confirmed that that NBC hit show would stay until at least 2021. We will, however, have to say goodbye to a couple of fan favorites, such as "I Know What You Did Last Summer," "Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind," "Jaws," and even "The Notebook."

Check out the full list below.

Movies

A Pesar De Todo (5/3)

Alles ist gut (5/3)

Always Be My Maybe (5/31)

Angels & Demons (5/1)

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (5/1)

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (5/1)

Bathtubs Over Broadway (5/9)

Casper (5/1)

Chasing Liberty (5/1)

Chopsticks (5/30)

Code Geass Lelouch of the Rebellion Part 1 & 2 (5/1)

Disney's The Nutcracker and the Four Realms (5/28)

Dr. Seuss' The Cat in the Hat (5/1)

Dry Martina (5/10)

Dumb and Dumber (5/1)

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile (5/3)

Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas (5/1)

Gente que viene y bah (5/10)

Good Sam (5/16)

Gosford Park (5/1)

Gremlins (5/1)

Hairspray (1988) (5/1)

Harold & Kumar Escape from Guantanamo Bay (5/1)

Her Only Choice (5/1)

Hoosiers (5/1)

Insidious (5/9)

Jo Pil-ho: The Dawning Rage (5/3)

John & Yoko: Above Us Only Sky (5/1)

Joy (5/24)

Just Friends (5/1)

Knock Down The House (5/1)

Like Arrows (5/4)

Maria (5/17)

Moonlight (5/21)

Morir para contar (5/17)

Mr. Mom (5/3)

Munafik 2 (5/1)

My Week with Marilyn (5/30)

Olympus Has Fallen (5/2)

Revolutionary Road (5/1)

Rim of the World (5/24)

Scarface (5/1)

Scream (5/1)

See You Yesterday (5/17)

Shéhérazade (5/10)

Snowpiercer (5/1)

Svaha: The Sixth Finger (5/30)

Take Me Home Tonight (5/16)

Taking Lives (5/1)

The Blackcoat's Daughter (5/18)

The Da Vinci Code (5/1)

The Dark Crystal (1982) (5/1)

The Heat: A Kitchen (R)evolution (5/7)

The Last Summer (5/3)

The Matrix (5/1)

The Matrix Reloaded (5/1)

The Matrix Revolutions (5/1)

The One I Love (5/30)

The Perfection (5/24)

To Rome With Love (5/1)

Wedding Crashers (5/1)

Weed the People (5/14)

Who's Afraid of Virginia Woolf? (5/1)

Wine Country (5/10)

Zombieland (5/1)

TV

1994: Limited Series (5/17)

A Tale of Two Kitchens (5/22)

Abyss (5/6)

After Maria (5/24)

All In My Family (5/3)

Alta Mar (5/24)

Arrow: Season 7 (5/21)

Bad Blood: Season 2 (5/31)

Black Spot: Season 2 (5/31)

Charmed (2018): Season 1 (TBD)

Chip & Potato (5/17)

Colony: Season 3 (5/2)

Cupcake & Dino - General Services: Season 2 (5/3)

DC's Legends of Tomorrow: Season 4 (TBD)

Dead to Me (5/3)

Dennis & Gnasher: Unleashed! (5/15)

Easy: Season 3 (5/10)

Flinch (5/3)

Harvey Girls Forever!: Season 2 (5/10)

Historical Roasts (5/27)

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast) (5/31)

Inside the Mind of a Serial Killer: Season 2 (5/1)

It's Bruno (5/17)

Jailbirds (5/10)

Killer Ratings (5/31)

Lucifer: Season 4 (5/8)

Malibu Rescue (5/13)

Nailed It!: Season 3 (5/17)

One Night in Spring (5/22)

Outlander: Seasons 1-2 (5/27)

Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj: Volume 3 (5/12)

Pose: Season 1 (5/10)

Prince of Peoria: Part 2 (5/20)

Queen of the South: Season 3 (5/7)

ReMastered: The Lion's Share (5/10)

revisions (5/14)

Riverdale: Season 3 (5/23)

Rosario Tijeras (Mexico Version): Season 2 (5/20)

Roswell, New Mexico: Season 1 (5/1)

She's Gotta Have It: Season 2 (5/24)

Slasher: Solstice (5/23)

Still LAUGH-IN: The Stars Celebrate (5/14)

Supergirl: Season 4 (TBD)

Supernatural: Season 14 (5/3)

The Flash: Season 5

The Mechanism: Season 2 (TBD)

The Rain: Season 2 (5/17)

The Society (5/10)

True and the Rainbow Kingdom: Mushroom Town (5/3)

Tuca & Bertie (5/3)

Undercover (5/3)

Wanda Sykes: Not Normal (5/21)

Well Intended Love (5/17)

WHAT / IF (5/24)

When They See Us (5/31)

White Gold: Season 2 (5/17)

Leaving

8 Mile (5/1)

Bill Nye, the Science Guy: Collection 1 (5/15)

Chocolat (5/1)

Cold Justice: Collection 3 (5/1)

Dances with Wolves

Disney High School Musical 3: Senior Year (5/1)

Disney’s Bridge to Terabithia (5/19)

Dr. No (5/1)

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (5/1)

For Your Eyes Only (5/1)

From Dusk Till Dawn (5/1)

From Russia with Love (5/1)

Godzilla (5/1)

GoldenEye (5/1)

Hostel (5/1)

I Know What You Did Last Summer (5/31)

Jaws (5/1)

Jaws 2 (5/1)

Jaws 3 (5/1)

Jaws: The Revenge (5/1)

Licence to Kill (5/1)

On Her Majesty's Secret Service (5/1)

Sixteen Candles (5/1)

Sliding Doors (5/1)

Somm (5/1)

Somm: Into the Bottle (5/1)

Southpaw (5/24)

Switched at Birth: Seasons 1-5 (5/11)

The Birdcage (5/1)

The Boss Baby (5/22)

The Dirty Dozen (5/1)

The English Patient (5/1)

The Lovely Bones (5/1)

The Notebook (5/1)

The Other Boleyn Girl (5/1)

Tomorrow Never Dies (5/1)

Watchmen (5/1)

West Side Story (1961) (5/31)

