More Health:

June 06, 2019

Drexel survey shows support in Kensington for overdose prevention site

Philadelphia continues to weigh public safety, community concerns over proposal to combat deadly addiction

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Opioids Addiction
Carroll - Kensington Thom Carroll/PhillyVoice

North Front Street in Kensington.

Kensington residents show considerable support for an overdose prevention site to help curb the neighborhood's crisis of deadly drug addiction, according to new survey results from researchers at Drexel University.

Overdose prevention sites (OPS) — alternately called supervised injection and safe consumption facilities — have become a subject of intense debate as Philadelphia weighs becoming the first U.S. city to sanction them.

The Drexel study, published in the Journal of Urban Health, was led by public health researcher Alexis M. Roth, who has previously come out in support of the idea.

While previous surveys have shown at most half of Philadelphia residents support creating an OPS, Roth's survey was narrowed down to residents in the 19134 ZIP code containing Kensington.

“Since Kensington has been a proposed site for an OPS, it is important to hear the opinions from residents and businesses about placing them in their neighborhoods as well as their exposure to drug related activity,” Roth said.

Drexel researchers conducted in-person surveys of 360 adult residents and 79 business owners and staff in Kensington. Ninety percent of the residents and 63% of the business owners said they support opening an OPS in Kensington.

“In this sample, nine out of 10 people report frequently seeing drug use, discarded paraphernalia, and overdose in their neighborhood,” Roth continued. “Our findings suggest residents and businesses are open to an intervention that has been shown to improve these issues in the cities where they have been implemented.”

In several European cities and in Australia, OPS's have been operating since the 1980's. Political resistance in the United States has been strong, eliciting threats of federal action from former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein when the Philadelphia proposal surfaced.

The Drexel study noted demographic differences in the responses they received in their survey. Residents who currently use opioids were more likely to support the idea (97%) than those who don't use them (85%). Among business owners and staff, Asian, African American, and Hispanic/Latinx respondents were far more likely to support the idea (69% in favor) than white respondents (27%).

Kensington has been hard-hit by fatal drug overdoses during the past few years, representing the highest concentration in the city. Public health officials recently reported a modest reduction in deaths from 2017 to 2018, but acknowledged more must be done to limit the toll on the community.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney said in April that the city will take its time evaluating the benefits and potential drawbacks of opening an overdose prevention site, whether in Kensington or anywhere else in the city. The city will look to balance public safety and community concerns with the needs of those suffering from addiction.

“Kensington is the epicenter of the opioid crisis, but we know that addiction is a citywide problem," Kenney said in a statement. "We cannot open one OPS in Kensington and expect it to address this issue at scale. Multiple sites are needed and should be explored by Safehouse (the organization proposing the Kensington site) or other OPS operators."

Drexel researchers hope to further explore whether proximity to a proposed OPS influences support for the policy and whether or not opinions change after a site has been opened.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Opioids Addiction Kensington Drugs Surveys Neighborhoods Heroin Drexel University Overdoses Philadelphia

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB Rumors: Phillies' bullpen options include Will Smith, Ken Giles, others after Craig Kimbrel leaves market
Ken-Giles-Blue-Jays-Phillies_060619_USAT

Odd News

Pennsylvania man: Traffic circles are causing all of these tornadoes
Traffic circles

Music

Lil Uzi Vert says album 'Eternal Atake' coming in two weeks
0605_Lil Uzi Vert

Sixers

Sixers draft workout notes: Is Dylan Windler's shooting enough to warrant a selection?
060619-DylanWindler-USAToday

Healthy Eating

First look: Philly's first brick-and-mortar keto bakery
Carroll - Dessert Crazy KETO Bakery

Courts

The 'Swiss Cheese Pervert' breaks his silence on a life of infamy
Christopher Pagano Swiss Cheese Pervert 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved