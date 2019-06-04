More Health:

June 04, 2019

Harvard researchers posed as drug addicts to illustrate the struggle for treatment

Many were unable to obtain treatment due to high fees and insurance disparities

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Addiction Opioids
addiction treatment struggles Christopher lemercier/Unsplash

It wasn't easy for researchers to obtain treatment.

The struggle faced by drug addicts to get treatment just got a little more bleak.

Researchers who posed as heroin addicts in a number of states with the highest overdose rates — Massachusetts, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, New Hampshire (and the District of Columbia) — to seek buprenorphine–naloxone treatment at hundreds of clinics found they were generally refused appointments, faced high fees and had difficulty even getting in touch with institutions.

The Associated Press reported the social-meets-health experiment was conducted by researchers at Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health. The study was published Monday in the Annals of Internal Medicine.

“Think about the last time you had to make four or five phone calls in a row and how annoying that was,” said Dr. Michael Barnett, co-author of the study, told the news service. “Addiction makes doing tasks like that even harder.”

RELATED READ: Philly launches media campaign touting MAT for opioid addiction

While denied appointments much of the time, researchers who said they were covered by Medicaid were spurned even more often, according to the AP, which noted an estimated four in 10 non-elderly adults with opioid addiction are covered by the government-provided health insurance for eligible low-income individuals.

From July to November 2018, researchers attempted to secure appointments at 546 publicly-listed clinics, though hundreds of others had outdated contact information. Forty-six percent of the time researchers who said they had Medicaid coverage were denied an appointment. Just 38 percent of uninsured-self pay contacts were denied an appointment.

After rarely being able to get access to treatment, posing researchers faced another issue: cost. The common treatment, buprenorphine, costs about $250 and, reportedly, went up to $500, and some clinics even charged additional fees for lab tests, the AP reported.

The study did find that for those who were able to make appointments, wait times were not excessive, "implying that opportunities may exist to increase access by using the existing prescriber workforce," the study concluded.

The study was funded primarily by the National Institute on Drug Abuse.

View the full report by the Associated Press here

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Addiction Opioids United States Harvard University Treatment Heroin Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Natalie Egenolf: These Eagles players had the best, worst walk-up songs at Wentz’s charity softball game
Wentz-softball-game_060419

Odd News

Who is throwing bottles filled with pee at couple's Philly home?
Pee Bottle

Bars

Esquire names Hop Sing Laundromat one of America's best 2019 bars
Carroll - Fall Cocktails Hop Sing Laundromat

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Will Bryson Stott be great? You never know with Phillies prospects
Bryson-Stott-Phillies-UNLV_060419_USAT

Firefighters

Philadelphia firefighter dies during Cape May triathlon
Cape May Triathlon

Women's Health

This common dietary supplement ingredient has been tied to higher risk of miscarriage
Vinpocetine 06042019

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved