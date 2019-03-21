More Health:

March 21, 2019

These are the people most frequently overdosing on fentanyl

CDC report: Fentanyl-related deaths skyrocketed between 2011 and 2016

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
fentanyl overdose deaths Jon Tyson /Unsplash

Men are dying of opioid overdoses at nearly three times the rate of women in the United States.

These noteworthy findings, and more, were published Thursday in a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention analyzing the groups hit hardest by the fentanyl epidemic.

Some experts agree that fentanyl is the third wave of the nation's opioid epidemic. First, it was prescription pain medications, such as OxyContin, and then it was heroin, which replaced pills when they became too expensive.

RELATED READ: Americans more likely to die of overdose than car crash, new report finds

Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid that is between 30 and 50 times more potent than heroin, can shut down breathing in less than a minute. Its popularity in the United States began to surge at the end of 2013, NPR reports.

WHO FENTANYL IS AFFECTING MOST

Overall, the report found that fentanyl-related deaths skyrocketed more than 1,000 percent between 2011 and 2016.

For the first part of that five-year period, researchers with the National Center for Health Statistics found that men and women had similar rates of fentanyl-related deaths. In 2013, that started to shift and by 2016, the rate of men dying from fentanyl overdoses was nearly three times that of women, CNN reports.

Researchers also found a steep rise in the number of young adults ages 25 to 34 whose death certificates include mention of some version of the fentanyl. The rate of 15- to 24-year-olds who died from fentanyl overdoses increased about 94 percent each year between 2011 and 2016, and about 100 percent each year for 25- to 34-year-olds.

Overdose deaths are increasing faster among black and Latino Americans than among whites, the report states. Whites had the highest overall rates of fentanyl fatalities, but death rates among blacks and Hispanics groups are growing faster. Between 2011 and 2016, annual fentanyl death rates grew by 140.6 percent for blacks and by 118.3 percent for Hispanics.

There are many factors playing into these drastic increases. For drug users, fentanyl is more likely to cause an overdose than heroin because of its potency and because the high fades more quickly than with heroin. Drug users say they inject more frequently with fentanyl because the high doesn't last as long — which ups their chance of overdosing, NPR reports.

Additionally, fentanyl is also showing up in some supplies of cocaine and methamphetamines, which means that some people who don't even know they need to worry about a fentanyl overdose are dying.

