More News:

July 25, 2018

Hersheypark, Knoebels closed again amid flooding cleanup

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff
Weather Business
Knoebels Flooding Knoebels Amusement Resort/Facebook

Flash flooding fills creek at Knoebels Amusement Resort in Elysburg, Pa. on July 23, 2018.

Two popular Pennsylvania amusement parks are closed again as crews clean up after severe flooding hit the state this week.

Both Knoebels and Hersheypark announced via social media Wednesday that they won't be open for the day. The two parks had reopened Tuesday after being forced to shut down Monday.

Officials issued a disaster declaration in Derry Township where Hersheypark is located. A flash flood warning remains in effect until 8 p.m. Wednesday in Columbia and Northumberland counties, where Knoebels is located.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms

"This one’s going to take some clean-up. We’re closed today, folks," read a Facebook post from Knoebels on Wednesday morning.

Knoebels has been hit with extreme flooding several times in the last 50 years.

On June 22, 1972, heavy rains from Hurricane Agnes swelled the creeks that run through the park, pushing water levels six feet above their banks. Six cottages were destroyed. Many other buildings and nearly all of the 25 rides were damaged.

Major floods caused substantial damage again in 1975, 1996, 2004, 2006 and 2011.

The June 28, 2006, flood submerged the park just before the busy July 4th weekend. More than 100 tons of mud had to be removed from the Crystal Pool.

In the most recent flood, on September 7, 2011, water levels neared those of the 1972 incident. Damages from the floodwaters from Tropical Storm Lee exceeded the Agnes flood.

Heavy rains this week hit the central part of the state from Monday into Tuesday, causing the flooding. According to Derry police, several roads in the township remain closed, including several that run near a local creek.

The Philadelphia region was also hit with showers Monday and Tuesday. A flash flood warning is in effect for much of the Philadelphia region through late Wednesday night.

Craig_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Daniel Craig
PhillyVoice Staff

daniel@phillyvoice.com

Read more Weather Business Pennsylvania Amusement Parks Hershey Park Knoebels

Just In

Must Read

Weather

Severe flooding closes Knoebels, Hershey Park as more rain looms
Knoebels Flooding

Investigations

Spring-Ford Area School District investigates teacher who wrestles as a Nazi
kevin bean blitzkrieg wwwa

Weddings

Carson Wentz shows off honeymoon photos, new tattoo
wildflowers by design wentz wedding

Food & Drink

Made in America hosting competition to choose festival's food vendors
05-Crowd_MadeInAmerica_Reinsel.jpg

Phillies

Chase Utley: The more things change, the more they stay the same
0723_Chase_Utley_USAT

Phillies

MLB Trade Rumors: Phillies showing interest in Curtis Granderson, others
072318_Curtis-Granderson_usat

Escapes

Limited - Tahiti and Moorea

$4095 -- Tahiti & Moorea: Luxe Retreat w/Overwater Villa & Flights
Limited - Castle in Ireland

$1100 -- Weeklong Guided Trip through Ireland

 *
Limited - Fort Lauderdale Florida

$119 & up -- Hiltons of Fort Lauderdale: Explore Florida w/$500 in Extras
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.