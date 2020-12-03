High Street offering baked goods, dinner for Hanukkah

High Street is having a Hanukkah bake sale with braided challah, rugelach, babka and doughnuts.

The house-made items are available for preorder and can be picked up at a chosen time between Dec. 8 and Dec. 17.

High Street also is offering a Hanukkah dinner package. The two-course dinner is $35 per person.

For starters, options include potato and sun choke latke with citrus cured salmon, apple mostarda and herb sour cream; citrus and endive salad with pickled red onions and burnt orange-pomegrante vinaigrette; or chicken matzoh ball soup with dill.

Main course options are red wine-braised brisket, pomegranate glazed salmon or roasted half chicken with thyme-malted butter. Each is served with noodle kugel and wilted greens.

Preorder for the dinner will become available on Tock.