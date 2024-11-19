More than 20 holiday markets in the Philly area provide plenty of chances to find homemade gifts

More than 20 winter markets are scheduled in and around Philadelphia in the coming weeks, offering plenty of opportunities to find stocking stuffers and big-bow presents.

Whether you're looking to shop small, find something unique or make a more sustainable purchase than the big box store offerings, there's plenty of jewelry, candles, fancy soaps, ceramics and wood crafts to go around.

Below, find a list of markets in your neighborhood:

Daily through Jan. 1, noon - 8 p.m. (Sundays-Thursdays); noon-9 p.m. (Fridays-Saturdays) | 1 S. 15th St.

Dilworth Park's annual event is back on the west side of City Hall, featuring more than 120 vendors across Love Park, City Hall's North Apron and the courtyard. Through the end of next month, visitors can shop, sip, sample treats and ice skate. On Dec. 14 and 15, a German American Weekend will take place with traditional music, food and dancing.

Nov. 20, 5:30-9 p.m. | 1620 Chancellor St.

Jewelry, ceramics, skin care, pet treats and vintage goods will be sold at Hyatt's Night Market. The event also includes live music by Alyssa Marie and holiday cocktails from Patchwork Restaurant & Bar.

Nov. 20, 11 a.m-5 p.m. | 1800 N. American St.

Artist collaborative NextFab and Olde Kensington Boutique host more than 80 local vendors, plus activities like make-your-own stained glass suncatchers and leather card case wallets. Plus, there will be live demonstrations from makers in metal and woodworking.

Nov. 30, noon-8 p.m. | Glassboro

Over 80 illustrators, sculptors, painters, vintage sellers, oddity artists and other creatives will take over the Orchard Garden for an indoor market with beer, cocktails, food and festive music. The event is family-friendly and parking is free.

Saturdays, Nov. 30-Dec. 21 | 121 N. Columbus Blvd.

El Mercado Cultural and Fleisher Art Memorial will host four events at Cherry Street Pier centering on Latin American arts and cultural items. All ages are welcome, and food will be available from the pier's concession stands.

Dec. 3, 5:30-6:30 p.m. | 1033 N. 2nd St.

There will be vendors, live music, light refreshments and a visit from Santa at the Northern Liberties Business Improvement District's neighborhood event outside Figo restaurant. The night culminates in a tree lighting ceremony in the plaza.

Dec. 5, 7, 8, 14 and 15; 5-10 p.m. | 1671 N. Providence Rd.

Delco's yearly light festival takes place daily from now until January in Rose Tree Park. During a few weekends in December, there will be Fare & Flair Nights, featuring vendors, entertainment and food trucks alongside lighted trees and holiday scenes.

Dec. 6, 4-8 p.m. | 3701 Filbert St.

University City's all-ages event includes a gift shopping market, ornament-making workshop, photos with Santa and a beer garden for the grown-ups. Friday's festivities also include West Philly's only tree lighting.

Dec. 6-7, noon-6 p.m. | 6170 Ridge Ave.

Roxborough's annual festival starts off with a tree lighting on Friday, and continues with a pop-up market at Pocket Park with make-your-own s'mores and drinks from New Ridge Brewing Co. At 3 p.m., Santa will stop by on a fire truck.

Dec. 7, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | 821 Dudley St.

There will be over 50 vendors who know a thing or two about knitting at the Fiber Craft Holiday Market, which offers crafts centered around all things textile. Vendors include yarn shops, indie dyers and spinners, plus handmade jewelry, clothing and blankets.

Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 7500 Germantown Ave.

Mt. Airy Community Development Corporation's holiday event returns for the second year in a row at New Covenant, with fire pits, food vendors and live holiday music. Shoppers can peruse nearby businesses and pop-ups selling soaps, candles, baked goods, prints, body butters and jewelry.

Dec. 7, noon-7 p.m. | Haverford Township, Delaware County

Havertown's event is ideal for families, featuring costumed characters, storytime and crafts for kids. Adults can stroll through a holiday marketplace, stop by an ice sculpture demonstration and purchase beer, wine and cocktails before a tree lighting with caroling. Entry is $5 per person or $20 per household, children 3 and under are free.

Dec. 7, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. | 2440 Frankford Ave.

Olde Kensington Boutique and Philadelphia Brewing Co. will host 25 local makers spread across the second floor of the brewery and outside in the garden. From 1-3 p.m., there will also be a Grinch photo booth. After dark, Krampus will roam around looking for attendees to scare.

Dec. 7, noon-4 p.m. | Malvern, Chester County

Before heading to the market behind the William Garrett House, shoppers can start the day at a beer garden hosted by Locust Lane Craft Brewery and Chaddsford Winery. The craft fair itself features more than 40 vendors, including the Chester County Beekeepers Association and a jam company, plus a hot cocoa bar and food trucks.

Saturdays and Sundays, Dec. 7-15 | Kennett Square, Chester County

Dozens of crafters will be in Kennett Square for two weekends. There will also be ice sculpture demonstrations, mulled wine and cocktails. As a holiday bonus, it's only a quick drive away from Longwood Gardens, which hosts a Christmas celebration featuring thousands of lights across the grounds.

Saturdays, Dec. 7-21, noon-5 p.m. | Doylestown, Bucks County

For three weekends in December, 30 vendors will take over the Mercer Museum's courtyard in Doylestown. There will be antique and vintage goods, local art, and handmade items. Sellers change weekly, so each event features new items.

Dec. 8, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. | 821 Dudley St.

This year, 50 trans, nonbinary and gender expansive artists will set up shop at the Bok Building's West Gym with jewelry, apparel, prints and other handmade goods. Entry is $5 and masks are required.

Dec. 14, 11 a.m-5 p.m. | 821 Dudley St.

The slate of artists and designers who call the Bok Building their work home will gather in the West Gym the following weekend for a market to sell their wares. There will be ceramics, stained glass, fashion, jewelry, skin care and more.

Dec. 14, noon-3 p.m. | 5458 N. 5th St.

Step inside a winter wonderland atmosphere at Olney's annual event, featuring a craft market, live music and holiday photos. Plus, ride the holiday trolley through the neighborhood and stop at the Greater Olney Library for food from local businesses.

Dec. 14-15, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 914 N. 2nd St.

Stroll through 16 neighborhood stores and get raffle tickets for shopping at the Northern Liberties holiday event. Then, head over to a vendor market Old Heritage building, write a letter to the North Pole or stop for pictures with Santa.

Dec. 14-15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m | 4014 Walnut St.

The annual West Craft Fest at the Rotunda is a makers-only event, no vintage items or resale allowed, and largely features artists based in the Philly region. This year's lineup includes more than 60 vendors on Saturday and then a new batch of sellers on Sunday.

Dec. 20, 4-10 p.m.; and Dec. 21-22, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. | 2343 Armory St.

Shop for unusual clothing, records, crafts, art and other "old punk junk" at the holiday edition of the Punk Rock Flea. Tickets are $10 at the door, and kids under 12 are free. The event is indoors, but dogs are welcome.

Dec. 21-22, 11 a.m.-4 p.m. | 599 Market St.

Last but not least, if you've run out the clock and still want something homemade, the Holiday Procrastinator Market takes place at Philadelphia Visitor Center Corporation just a few days before Christmas. Shop candles, ceramics, fiber crafts, home decor and journals made out of old books.