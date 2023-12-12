Man charged with shooting 2 Philly police officers in Holmesburg

A man who allegedly shot two police officers in Holmesburg on Sunday morning will be charged with attempted murder, authorities said.

Dioul Devaughn, 40, allegedly exchanged gunfire with four police officers in the area of Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road after a chase ended there around 2:30 a.m., according to investigators. One officer, 32, suffered a graze wound to the bridge of his nose, and a second officer, 31, was grazed in the head and struck in the ankle, police said. Both officers were taken to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Devaughn also was struck by gunfire and was taken to the hospital in critical condition, police said. Two other officers at the scene were not injured.

Before the alleged shootout, police responded to another shooting in the area of Cottman Avenue and Roosevelt Boulevard. An armed suspect was seen firing shots as he got into a gray Dodge Ram pickup truck, according to investigators.

Two responding officers, who were not identified, spotted Devaughn's vehicle on the 7300 block of Brous Avenue, police said. The officers attempted to pull the truck over near the intersection of Saint Vincent Street and Roosevelt Boulevard; Devaughn allegedly briefly stopped on the side of the road before speeding off northbound on Roosevelt Boulevard.

Two assisting highway patrol officers tried to stop the truck near Frankford Avenue and Welsh Road but were hit by Devaughn, police said. The other two police officers, who had been following the truck, got out of their patrol car, and Devaughn allegedly opened fire at the officers from inside his truck.

The officers traded gunfire with Devaughn until he was subdued, police said. It's unclear which of the four officers struck Devaughn. A gun was later recovered from inside the pickup truck, according to investigators.

All four officers involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative duty pending the outcome of the officer-involved shooting investigation and an internal affairs investigation.

Devaughn is facing charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement, simple assault and related offenses.