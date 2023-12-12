Person stabbed inside 69th Street SEPTA station, police say

A person was stabbed at the 69th Street Transportation Center on Tuesday morning, SEPTA officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford line, according to SEPTA Transit Police, who believe the suspected attacker boarded an eastbound train on the line. They are now working with Philadelphia and Upper Darby police to track down the suspect.

SEPTA released a photo of the suspect wearing a hooded green jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. The transit authority is calling on the public's help in identifying the suspect. The person appears to be a man with facial hair, although SEPTA did not provide further details.

Provided image/SEPTA SEPTA Transit Police are searching for this person, believed to be the assailant.

No details have been released about the person stabbed, either. Anyone with information can call (215) 580-8111.

