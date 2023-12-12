More News:

December 12, 2023

Person stabbed inside 69th Street SEPTA station, police say

The transit authority arrested the suspected assailant, who is now in custody

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
SEPTA stabbing Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The alleged stabbing occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford line.

UPDATE: SEPTA Transit Police arrested the suspect early Tuesday afternoon at North 51st and Arch streets.

A person was stabbed at the 69th Street Transportation Center on Tuesday morning, SEPTA officials said.

The incident occurred around 9:15 a.m. near the fare gates for the Market-Frankford line, according to SEPTA Transit Police, who believe the suspected attacker boarded an eastbound train on the line. They are now working with Philadelphia and Upper Darby police to track down the suspect.

MORE: SEPTA releases final draft of its bus system overhaul with recommendations for new routes

SEPTA released a photo of the suspect wearing a hooded green jacket, blue jeans and sneakers. The transit authority is calling on the public's help in identifying the suspect. The person appears to be a man with facial hair, although SEPTA did not provide further details.

Grainy image of a person in a green hooded jacket and blue jeans.Provided image/SEPTA

SEPTA Transit Police are searching for this person, believed to be the assailant.


No details have been released about the person stabbed, either. Anyone with information can call (215) 580-8111.

