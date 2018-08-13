You can get Honeygrow credit for attending free workouts

If you participate in Honeygrow's free fitness series, hgAthletics, you could be rewarded with credit to the eatery, to spend on a salad or stir-fry.

You'll need to download the Honeygrow mobile app to get started, and then RSVP through hgAthletics to a pop-up workout.

When you show up for the free workout, you'll check-in using the app. Then, you'll receive a $3 credit to use at Honeygrow.



Coming up, there's a group run on Tuesday, Aug. 28. The three-mile run will start and end at the 16th Street Honeygrow location.

