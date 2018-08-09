Catch some air at flying trapeze school

The Philadelphia School of Circus Arts in Mt. Airy is opening a flying trapeze school, offering two-hour lessons.

Adults and children as young as 6 can fly 25 feet in the air on the outdoor rig. During the lesson, students will learn all the techniques of the circus act, including taking off from the platform, swinging, transferring to the catcher and dropping to the net.

The grand opening of the flying trapeze will be Thursday, Aug. 16. The school will be open Wednesdays through Sundays, through late-October.

The cost of a single lesson is $63, but three-class packs for $165 and six-class packs for $315 are also available.

"It is exhilarating! And it's one of the most fun and adventurous experiences you'll ever have. And what's more, it's extremely safe. Beginner students are always harnessed in with safety belts and working over a net," said Shana Kennedy, Philadelphia School of Circus Arts executive director, in a press release.



Thursday, Aug. 16 through Sunday, Oct. 28

Class times vary per day | $63 for a single class

6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, PA 19119

