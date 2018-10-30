More Health:

October 30, 2018

Preview some of Honeygrow’s new menu items at its Fishtown test kitchen (and here!)

Four new salads and stir frys will grace menus in January, but first they must pass the Test Kitchen test

By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Take your Honeygrow salad to-go.

Honeygrow has been a lunchtime savior for many a desk dweller who's trying to eat healthy without eating the same boring and bland salad every day for lunch. This Philly start-up is constantly hitting the "refresh" button on their offerings, proven most recently by the opening of its Test Kitchen in Fishtown in August.

As of Thursday, this stir fry-focused fast-casual spot will debuts a new menu at the Hg Test Kitchen to preview new winter salad and stir fry dishes, which will eventually end up on Honeygrow menus on January 2.

The folks over at Honeygrow are most excited about one of these dishes in particular, the "Vegan AF," which is the first vegan and gluten-free stir fry to grace the menu, using spiralized veggie noodles. But the "S.O.S" salad is also noteworthy, as Honeygrow has teamed up with The Soulfull Company, which donates their signature clean and non-GMO cereal to a food bank in the region with the sale of their hot cereal, and Honeygrow is using their oats for the cracker in this salad.

Check out the new menu items, as well as their ingredients below.

RISE N’ GRIND stir-fry

honeygrow-rise-grind-honeygrowHoneygrow HQ/for PhillyVoice

This stir fry brings serious breakfast vibes, no matter the time of day.


What's in it: Freshly-made three-wheat noodles, bacon, sous vide eggs, scallions, white cheddar, organic baby spinach, hollandaise and chives.

VEGAN AF

honeygrow-vegan-af-honeygrowHoneygrow HQ/for PhillyVoice

Honeygrow's first vegan and gluten-free stir fry, the Vegan AF.

What's in it: Spiralized sweet potato and zucchini "noodles,’" organic roasted tofu, vegan chorizo, smoked paprika broth, mushrooms, red onion, bell peppers, kale, cilantro and spiced agave cashews.

S.O.S. (SOULFULL OATS SALAD)

honeygrow-sos-salad-honeygrowHoneygrow HQ/for PhillyVoice

The S.O.S. salad benefits local food banks.

What's in it: Organic baby arugula, roasted shaved Brussels sprouts, ricotta salata, dried cherries, roasted sweet potato spirals, pomegranate vinaigrette and our housemade multi-seed cracker made with Soulfull Oats.

GREEK OUT

honeygrow-greek-out-honeygrowHoneygrow HQ/for PhillyVoice

Get back to the Greek with this new Honeygrow salad.

What's in it: Chopped romaine, all-natural chicken, feta cheese, kalamata olives, red onions, cucumbers, pickled banana peppers, grape tomatoes, bell peppers, spiced roasted chickpeas and avocado green goddess dressing.

•  •  •

The Honeygrow Test Kitchen is at 1601 N. Front St. in Fishtown. 

Bailey King
