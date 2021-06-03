More Culture:

June 03, 2021

Honey's Sit 'N Eat permanently closes South Street location

The Northern Liberties restaurant remains open seven days a week, however

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Honey's South Philly Street View/Google

Honey's Sit 'N Eat opened at 2101 South St. in Graduate Hospital in 2013. This location is now permanently closed, but the Northern Liberties location at Fourth and Brown streets will remain open seven days a week.

Philadelphia brunch staple Honey's Sit 'N Eat will not reopen its second location on South Street, opting to focus instead on its Northern Liberties restaurant.

The Graduate Hospital location, which opened its doors at 2101 South St. in 2013, had been closed for an extended period during the coronavirus pandemic. Its future remained uncertain, but an employee confirmed Thursday that the popular eatery will stay closed permanently.

Owners Ellen Mogell and Jeb Woody told the Inquirer's Michael Klein that the decision was made because they were facing a lease renewal and felt it was best not to overcommit to the second restaurant for an extended period.

Mogell and Woody opened Honey's Sit 'N Eat at Fourth and Brown streets in 2005, featuring a menu that blends Tex-Mex with Jewish influences. The restaurant has been a weekend magnet ever since, offering a cozy atmosphere and a plethora of comfort foods.

The Northern Liberties location recently shifted to a new Monday through Friday schedule from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. with additional tables and staff, eliminating evening hours. The restaurant will continue offering delivery and catering services. 

