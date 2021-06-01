Atlantic City's Borgata to open fall-themed American Bar & Grille restaurant

The Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa will debut a new restaurant later this month to take the place of the former Wolfgang Puck, which closed during the coronavirus pandemic.

The casino unveiled plans for a June 19 opening of American Bar & Grille, a new restaurant owned and operated by MGM Resorts International and Borgata.

Led by executive chef Aram Mardigigian, the autumn-themed American Bar & Grille will focus on contemporary versions of American classics, using seasonal ingredients and globally influenced flavors.

"Over the last 25 years, American grilling has seen an evolution in its classic style with preparation and worldly flavor profiles influenced by Japan, Italy, Germany, and a melting pot of other cultures," Mardigian said. "We seek to incorporate these intricate flavors into our menu, always inspired to play with unique combinations that create memorable dishes."

Featured items on the American Bar & Grille menu will include the BBQ baby back Berkshire Farms pork ribs, domestic lamb chop "three ways" with madeira-olive sauce, sautéed Atlantic salmon with confit summer tomatoes, and house-made sausages with pretzel and mustard, among other items.

Meat lovers will have their choice of a grilled, 16-ounce, ribeye steak with Argentinian chimichurri or an 8-ounce prime burger with aged white cheddar and a side of fries.

Ingredients at the new restaurant will include tomatoes, corn and fresh seafood sourced from New Jersey. The restaurant's Jersey corn soup will be served with jalapeño cream and cilantro, while the sautéed local N.J. fluke will be cooked with white wine, garlic and lemon sauce.

The restaurant also will have an open-flame, wood-burning pizza oven.

Courtesy/Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa

The casino said American Bar & Grille's "fall on the East Coast" theme will be highlighted by a red, gold and amber-colored ceiling designed to resemble falling leaves. A main dining room will open onto the casino floor, while a private dining area will be available for parties and events. The chef's table will offer room for up to 12 guests directly in front of the main kitchen line.

The 17-seat bar will be situated in the front of the restaurant, featuring local craft beers on draft from Cape May Coastal Evacuation to Spellbound Pale Ale, Yards Philly Ale and Double Nickel Vienna Lager. Specialty cocktails and a selection of all-American wines also will be available.

American Bar & Grille is located off the north end of the casino floor. Its hours of operation will be Sunday through Tuesday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m.