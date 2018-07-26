More Events:

July 26, 2018

Andrew Shaffer, author of 'Hope Never Dies,' coming to Free Library

Obama and Biden are a detective duo in the new thriller

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Pop Culture Books
"Hope Never Dies" Andrew Shaffer Courtesy of/Penguin Random House

"Hope Never Dies" by Andrew Shaffer

New York Times bestselling author Andrew Shaffer is currently on tour to promote his new book "Hope Never Dies," a thriller that imagines former president Barack Obama and former vice president Joe Biden as a detective duo.

Shaffer will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch on Tuesday, July 31. The event, which starts at 7:30 p.m., is free to attend.

RELATED: "Vikings: Beyond the Legend" opening at the Franklin Institute | Check out live insects at Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences | Fall exhibit at Philadelphia Museum of Art will feature Victorian dolls

In "Hope Never Dies," an Amtrak conductor, whom Biden befriended during his years commuting between Delaware and Washington, is found dead. The circumstances seem suspicious, so Biden enlists the help of the 44th President of the United States to help solve the case.

If you've been missing the Obama-Biden bromance, you'll find plenty of it within the book's pages.

Shaffer is also the author of the "Fifty Shades of Grey" parody "Fifty Shames of Earl Grey."

Andrew Shaffer to discuss "Hope Never Dies"

Tuesday, July 31
7:30 p.m. | Free
Free Library of Philadelphia's Parkway Central branch
1901 Vine St., Philadelphia, PA 19103

