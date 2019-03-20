More Health:

March 20, 2019

Study: Piping hot tea increases risk of esophageal cancer

By Bailey King
Tea is a beverage with a long history of passing the wellness test. Experts laud the drink for its hydrating abilities and herbal health benefits.

But new study found that the way you take your tea could minimize those positive effects.

Researchers now say that drinking your tea piping hot could increase the risk of esophageal cancer.

They found that drinkers who liked their tea warmer than 140 degrees Fahrenheit and consumed more than 700 ml of tea per day — about two large cups — had a 90 percent higher risk of esophageal cancer when compared to those who drank less tea and at cooler temperatures.

The research, published in the International Journal of Cancer, studied the drinking habits of 50,045 people aged 40 to 75 in northeastern Iran. Between 2004 and 2017, the researchers detected 317 new cases of esophageal cancer. But the authors add that more research is needed on why drinking very hot tea elevates the risk.

While previous research has found a link between drinking hot tea and esophageal cancer, this was the first to pinpoint a specific temperature associated with the risk.

In the United States and Europe, tea is rarely consumed at temperatures above 149 degrees Fahrenheit, but in places like Russia, Iran, Turkey and South America, it is common to drink tea that hot or even hotter, CNN reports.

The study’s lead author, Dr. Farhad Islami, advised tea drinkers to let their beverages cool down to reduce the cancer risk.

Esophageal cancer is the eighth most common cancer in the world and is often fatal, killing about 400,000 people every year, according to the International Agency for Research on Cancer. It is usually caused by repeated injury to the esophagus due to smoke, alcohol, acid reflux and with this study in mind — maybe —hot liquids, too, CNN reports.

"It doesn't take a scientist to appreciate that repeated irritation of any body surface increases your risk of cancer. Sunburn gives us skin cancer, smoking gives us lung cancer, and many foods and drinks contribute to risk of gastrointestinal cancers," Dr. James Doidge, senior research associate at University College London who was associated with this research, told the Science Media Centre.

And to that we say: Well, when you put it like that …

Bailey King
