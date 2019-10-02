Ten winners will get to stay at Hotel Palomar in Center City for only $10

How would you like to stay in a Center City hotel near Rittenhouse Square for the low price of $10?

Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 117 S. 17th St. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a Willy Wonka-like deal.

Instead of needing to find a golden ticket hidden in a Wonka Bar, you'll need to get your hands on a lucky coffee cup.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Hotel Palomar will give out 500 cups of La Colombe coffee to passersby. Ten of the coffee cups will have an offer to redeem a one-night stay at the Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel for only $10.

La Colombe will be handed out from 7 a.m. until they run out. And if you're not a winner, that's OK. Free coffee is still a good way to start the day.

