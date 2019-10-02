More Events:

October 02, 2019

Ten winners will get to stay at Hotel Palomar in Center City for only $10

You'll need to get your hands on a lucky coffee cup

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg
By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
Hotels Deals
Kimpton Hotel Palomar Courtesy of/Darnell Lamont

Kimpton Hotel Palomar in Center City is giving out 500 cups of La Colombe coffee for free. Ten lucky recipients will have an offer on their cup for a $10 one-night stay at the hotel.

How would you like to stay in a Center City hotel near Rittenhouse Square for the low price of $10?

Kimpton Hotel Palomar at 117 S. 17th St. is celebrating its 10-year anniversary with a Willy Wonka-like deal.

RELATED: Three Philly spots named among 50 best vegetarian restaurants in the country | Mexican restaurant Condesa, from the team behind Pizzeria Beddia, now open | Amazon "moving ahead" with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia

Instead of needing to find a golden ticket hidden in a Wonka Bar, you'll need to get your hands on a lucky coffee cup.

On Tuesday, Oct. 15, Hotel Palomar will give out 500 cups of La Colombe coffee to passersby. Ten of the coffee cups will have an offer to redeem a one-night stay at the Art Deco-inspired boutique hotel for only $10.

La Colombe will be handed out from 7 a.m. until they run out. And if you're not a winner, that's OK. Free coffee is still a good way to start the day.

Follow Sinéad & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @sineadpatrice | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Sinéad's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Cummings_Headshot_2016-Final.jpg

Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff

sinead@phillyvoice.com

Read more Hotels Deals Center City Rittenhouse Coffee La Colombe Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles vs. Jets: 5 matchups to watch
100219LukeFalk

Business

Amazon 'moving ahead' with plans for a grocery store in Philadelphia
Amazon

Healthy Eating

Eating less red meat isn't necessarily healthier, controversial study finds
Red Meat Guidelines

Sixers

Training camp notes: Sixers open camp with spirited practice
111218-JoelEmbiidBenSimmons-USAToday

Food & Drink

Yuengling and Hershey create limited-edition chocolate porter
Yuengling Hershey's Chocolate Porter beer

Halloween

Tinsel to become Halloween-themed bar this October
Nightmare Before Tinsel Halloween Themed Bar

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved