More Culture:

October 01, 2019

Three Philly spots named among 50 best vegetarian restaurants in the country

Center City is brimming with vegetarian options, and the Philly suburbs aren't far behind

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Restaurants
012716_Barbombon Bar Bombon/Facebook

Center City's Bar Bombon was named one of the 50 best restaurants in the United States for vegetarians.

The nation's shift towards eating more plant-based foods seems, at this point, to be more than a passing trend. If you've hopped on the vegetarian train, whether for dietary or moral reasons, you probably spend a good chunk of your free time looking for local spots serving vegetarian food that's not just good, but great, because vegetarians deserve treat-yourself meals just as much as steak-eating carnivores.

Luckily, the folks at OpenTable have been keeping an eye on all things vegetarian thanks to user-generated data, and they've compiled a list of the 50 best restaurants in the country for vegetarians. Three of the 50 spots happen to be right here in Center City, and four more in the surrounding area.

Bar Bombon, Charlie was a sinner., and P.S. & Co. were all named to the OpenTable list, a trio of eateries you could hit with a 22-minute walk through Rittenhouse Square and Center City.

Outside the city proper, the list also included Glen Mills' Terrain Garden Cafe and Harvest Season Grill & Wine Bar, and King of Prussia's True Food Kitchen and Founding Farmers. Harvest actually has a number of locations in the Philly suburbs, but began with its first location in Glen Mills.

According to Food & Wine magazine, the OpenTable list culled information from Aug. 1, 2018 to July 31, 2019, taking in more than 12 million reviews. The 50 restaurants on the list were all scored highly on vegetarian options, and had overall high ratings and a wide base of reviews.

Now, I'm not sure how Center City's Vedge gets left off the list, considering it's one of the best and most inventive vegetarian restaurants in the country, but then this is the downfall of big user data: sometimes you just plain miss things.

Pennsylvania actually finished tied for second on the list in terms of restaurants by state, tied with New York. Unsurprisingly, California and its bountiful produce finished in first place.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Restaurants Philadelphia Glen Mills King of Prussia Vegetarianism P.S. & Co. Charlie Was a Sinner Lists Bar Bombon Pennsylvania

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Burning questions for the Phillies as intriguing offseason begins
Phillies-Realmuto-Segura_082019_usat

Transportation

One NJ Transit train named 'worst commuter train in America' by New York Times
NJ Transit worst america

Health Insurance

Insurers test new way to cut maternity care costs
Maternity Care Bundled Insurance payments

Sixers

Ben Simmons promises more jump shots, vocal leadership at Sixers media day
Ben-SImmons-Sixers_093019_usat

TV

'SNL' premiere dives deep into politics, host Woody Harrelson takes on Joe Biden
SNL sketch Woody Harrelson Joe Biden

Food & Drink

Final Night Market of the season announces vendors
Authentik Byrek is one of the vendors at the Night Market in Point Breeze

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved