May 06, 2021

How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2022 NFL Draft?

By Jimmy Kempski
The loss of Jalen Mills will not net the Eagles a compensatory pick.

On the Monday after the conclusion of 2021 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula was reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks are mostly known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached said deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... drumroll... None. Sorry if you clicked on this hoping for a different answer. 

Using OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart (via the great Nick Korte), the Eagles only have one qualifying outgoing CFA (compensatory free agent) in Jalen Mills, and three incoming CFAs in Anthony Harris, Joe Flacco, and Eric Wilson. Harris will cancel out Mills, and then both Flacco and Wilson would be a pair of excess CFAs gained. In chart form: 

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
Jalen Mills ($6 million) - 6 Anthony Harris ($4 million) - 6 
 Joe Flacco ($3.5 million) - 6 
 Eric Wilson ($2.8 million) - 7 


If you're interested in seeing who is projected to receive compensatory picks in the 2022 draft, Korte has that here, but again, none for the Eagles.

The Eagles will be stacked with ammo in the 2022 draft regardless, as they currently have 10 picks, listed here.

