May 03, 2022

How many compensatory picks should the Eagles expect to receive in the 2023 NFL Draft?

By Jimmy Kempski
Eagles CB Steven Nelson.

Eagles CB Steven Nelson.

On the Monday after the conclusion of 2022 NFL Draft, the deadline for unrestricted free agent signings to count toward the compensatory pick formula was reached. Any players signed after that deadline do not count toward the formula, and so, the teams that will receive compensatory picks are now mostly known, with some wiggle room for changes due to in-season factors like playing time, for example.

Now that we've reached said deadline, the short answer to the question posed in the headline is... drumroll... None. Sorry if you clicked on this hoping for a different answer. 

Using OverTheCap's compensatory pick cancellation chart (via the great Nick Korte), the Eagles only have one qualifying outgoing CFA (compensatory free agent) in Steven Nelson, and two incoming CFAs in Haason Reddick and Kyzir White. Reddick will cancel out Nelson, and then White would be an excess CFA gained. In chart form: 

Players lost (APY) - Projected round Players gained (APY) - Projected round 
Steven Nelson ($4.5 million) - 6 Haason Reddick ($15 million) - 4 
 Kyzir White ($3 million) - 7 


If you're interested in seeing who is projected to receive compensatory picks in the 2023 draft, Korte has that here, but again, none for the Eagles.

The Eagles have good ammo in the 2023 draft regardless, as they have two first-round picks and eight picks total, listed here.

