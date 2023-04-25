How to watch the Philly mayoral debate tonight

Six top Philadelphia mayoral candidates will vie for votes — and, if past events are any indication, exchange barbs — in a debate Tuesday. It may be the last before the May 16 primary election.

The debate is being moderated and broadcast by 6ABC, and hosted in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Here's how to tune in, and what to expect:

When is the mayoral debate?

The debate will take place Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Who's participating?

Since Derek Green exited the race, the field has narrowed ever so slightly. The debate's lineup features six top Democratic candidates: Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart. It will be moderated by 6ABC anchor Matt O'Donnell.

What should I know about them?

The candidates include three former city councilmembers, a state representative, a former city controller and a grocery store proprietor. Catch up on their platforms and backgrounds with our candidate profiles:

How can I watch the debate?

The debate will be streamed live on 6ABC.com, as well as the channel's streaming apps. On television, viewers can access it through channel 6.2 — that's 466 for Fios, and 790 for Xfinity. 6ABC also will rebroadcast the debate Sunday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

How long will it run?

The debate will last 90 minutes, wrapping up around 8:30 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Have a news tip? Let us know.