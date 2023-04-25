More News:

April 25, 2023

How to watch the Philly mayoral debate tonight

The 7 p.m. broadcast may be the last showdown before the May 16 primary election

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
2023 Election Debates
Philly Mayoral Debate Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Six Philadelphia mayoral candidates will debate on 6ABC on Tuesday night, campaigning for City Hall's top office.

Six top Philadelphia mayoral candidates will vie for votes — and, if past events are any indication, exchange barbs — in a debate Tuesday. It may be the last before the May 16 primary election.

The debate is being moderated and broadcast by 6ABC, and hosted in partnership with the Chamber of Commerce for Greater Philadelphia. Here's how to tune in, and what to expect:

MORE: Philly mayor's race 2023: How the candidates say they will stop gun violence, opioid abuse

When is the mayoral debate?

The debate will take place Tuesday, April 25 at 7 p.m.

Who's participating?

Since Derek Green exited the race, the field has narrowed ever so slightly. The debate's lineup features six top Democratic candidates: Amen Brown, Jeff Brown, Allan Domb, Helen Gym, Cherelle Parker and Rebecca Rhynhart. It will be moderated by 6ABC anchor Matt O'Donnell.

What should I know about them?

The candidates include three former city councilmembers, a state representative, a former city controller and a grocery store proprietor. Catch up on their platforms and backgrounds with our candidate profiles:

Amen Brown
Jeff Brown
• Allan Domb
Helen Gym
Cherelle Parker
Rebecca Rhynhart

How can I watch the debate?

The debate will be streamed live on 6ABC.com, as well as the channel's streaming apps. On television, viewers can access it through channel 6.2 — that's 466 for Fios, and 790 for Xfinity. 6ABC also will rebroadcast the debate Sunday, April 30 at 9 a.m.

How long will it run?

The debate will last 90 minutes, wrapping up around 8:30 p.m.

Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more 2023 Election Debates Philadelphia Mayoral Race Allan Domb Rebecca Rhynhart Jeff Brown Cherelle Parker Helen Gym 6ABC

Videos

Featured

Limited - Crawford County - Boat on Lake

Visit Crawford County, PA — where history is weaved into rolling hills, valleys, and breathtaking scenery
Limited - Theatre Exile - Abandon Main image

Theatre Exile presents “Abandon” by James Ijames

Just In

Must Read

Media

Tucker Carlson's last guest on his FOX News show was the Delco pizza delivery driver who tripped fleeing suspect
Tucker Carlson Fox Pizza

Sponsored

IBEW Local 98 recruiting female electricians
Limited - ATEI Local 98 Team

Adult Health

Sciatic nerve pain can be debilitating, but surgery often is unnecessary
Sciatica surgery

Eagles

Jalen Hurts has his contract, but his Super Bowl fire still burns
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-NFC-Championship-Celebration-Jan-2023-NFL.jpg

Films

Camden native and Cheyney grad to play George Foreman in big-screen biopic out Friday
Khris Davis George Foreman

parties

Compete in a boozy spelling bee during an Art in the Age fundraising event
boozy spelling bee

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved