November 12, 2019

Watch live: U.S. House holds first public impeachment hearing into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine

The current and former U.S. ambassadors to the Ukraine will both testify Wednesday

By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky begin before members of the U.S. House of Representatives on at 10 a.m. on Wednesday. Expected to testify are William Taylor, acting U.S. chargé d'affaires to the Ukraine; George Kent, U.S.'s deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs; and Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine.

Public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky begin Wednesday morning, two weeks after the U.S. House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

The first hearing, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., will feature testimony from William Taylor, the acting U.S. chargé d'affaires to the Ukraine; George Kent, the U.S.'s deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs; and Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine.

All three witnesses have already testified in private interviews, per NPR, and backed up the claims made by the anonymous whistleblower, alleging that President Trump tied military aid to Ukraine to a request for Zelensky to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter, for potential corruption.

President Trump, meanwhile, publicly continues to call the impeachment inquiry a "scam" and claims he did nothing wrong.

You can watch Wednesday's livestream of the impeachment hearings below when they begin. Congress' second public impeachment hearing begins Friday at 9 a.m.

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

