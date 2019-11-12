Watch live: U.S. House holds first public impeachment hearing into President Trump's phone call with Ukraine

Public impeachment hearings into President Donald Trump's phone call with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky begin Wednesday morning, two weeks after the U.S. House voted to formalize the impeachment inquiry.

The first hearing, which begins Wednesday at 10 a.m., will feature testimony from William Taylor, the acting U.S. chargé d'affaires to the Ukraine; George Kent, the U.S.'s deputy assistant secretary of state for European and Eurasian affairs; and Marie Yovanovitch, former U.S. ambassador to the Ukraine.

All three witnesses have already testified in private interviews, per NPR, and backed up the claims made by the anonymous whistleblower, alleging that President Trump tied military aid to Ukraine to a request for Zelensky to investigate former vice president and current presidential candidate Joe Biden, and Biden's son Hunter, for potential corruption.

President Trump, meanwhile, publicly continues to call the impeachment inquiry a "scam" and claims he did nothing wrong.

You can watch Wednesday's livestream of the impeachment hearings below when they begin. Congress' second public impeachment hearing begins Friday at 9 a.m.

