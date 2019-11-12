More News:

November 12, 2019

Hip-hop legend Eric B. jailed in New Jersey on 2002 warrant for skipping court date

The famous disc jockey, full name Eric Barrier, has been in jail since turning himself in last month

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg
By Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff
Warrants Prison
Eric B New Jersey jail QuietRoom/YouTube

Eric Barrier, one half of the legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and current actor on CBS's "Blue Bloods," is currently in jail in New Jersey because of a 17-year-old warrant.

Eric Barrier, one half of the legendary hip-hop duo Eric B. & Rakim and current actor on CBS's "Blue Bloods," has been in jail in New Jersey for weeks because of a 17-year-old warrant.

Barrier, who turned 56 years old while in custody on Nov. 8, has been at the Bergen County Jail since Oct. 28, according to NJ.com, because a New Jersey court issued a warrant for his arrest in 2002 after he skipped a court date.

Barrier pleaded guilty in January 2002 to aggravated assault and resisting arrest during an incident in Bergen County's Ridgefield Park area, according to NJ.com

Barrier's former attorney, Paul Bergrin, had told Barrier that he would not need to appear at the March 2002 sentencing date, according to Patrick Toscano, Barrier's current attorney.

Bergrin is currently in prison, having been convicted in federal court on 23 counts, including murder in 2013.

Barrier hadn't received notice from the court about missing his sentencing date despite the lengthy period of time between the warrant and his arrest, Toscano told NJ.com. Barrier first heard of the warrant when he was questioned by Vermont state police in October, Toscano said.

Barrier, a New York native, released his seminal debut album, "Paid in Full," with MC Rakim in 1987. The album went platinum and the duo released three more well-received studio albums by 1992 before splitting up. Barrier was one of the first hip-hop producers to bring sampling to the genre's forefront.

Last month, just weeks before he turned himself in, Barrier landed a role on CBS's popular police show "Blue Bloods." He made his debut in an Oct. 18 episode:

According to Rakim's Twitter account, on which he wished Barrier an early happy birthday on Nov. 7, it would seem even his former music partner didn't know that Barrier was in jail:

Toscano told NJ.com he believes keeping Barrier in jail until his next court appearance would be "draconian and unfair," and has filed for a bail hearing.

Follow Adam & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @adamwhermann | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Adam's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

071018_AdamHermannHeadshot_Carroll.jpg

Adam Hermann
PhillyVoice Staff

adam@phillyvoice.com

Read more Warrants Prison New Jersey Lawyers Hip-hop Courts Artists Bergen County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies interested in veteran slugger Josh Donaldson
Josh-Donaldson-Phillies_110919_usat

Weather

Blast of arctic air, snow will make its way to Philadelphia this week
Arctic blast Philadelphia snow

Health News

Popular dietary supplement kratom may cause liver damage
kratom dietary supplement liver damage

Sixers

Mailbag: Could Sixers move one of their current starters to sixth man role?
1_AL_Horford_Sixers_76ersvsCeltics_KateFrese.jpg

Award Shows

Kevin Hart receives People's Choice award during first public appearance since car crash
Kevin Hart first appearance crash

Holiday

Free tree-lighting celebrations in Philly to check out this holiday season
Holiday Tree at City Hall

Featured Homes

Limited - Parc Rittenhouse 1210 - Allan domb

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom with all rooms facing south, new hardwood floors, high-end kitchen finishes and marble appointed baths. 1,064 sf | $679,900
Limited - 2104 Pennsylvania Ave 4a9 - Allan Domb

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian - Sun-soaked 1 bedroom with a private terrace boasting treetop views of Fairmount and a large, open floorplan. 1,005 sf | $249,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved