March 21, 2021

Pennsylvania, New Jersey extend state income tax filing deadline to May 17

By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Pennsylvania and New Jersey residents will now have an additional month to file their 2020 tax returns after both states pushed back their personal income tax payment due dates from April 15 to May 17.

The filing deadline extension applies to individual taxpayers, including those who pay self-employment tax. Taxpayers do not have to fill out any forms in order to qualify for the extension. 

Individuals will not face any penalties or fees as a result of the deadline being postponed. However, penalties and interest will begin to accumulate on remaining unpaid taxes starting May 17.

Individual estimated income tax payments are not included in the extension and must still be filed by April 15, officials said. 

"This is a positive step that provides additional time to Pennsylvania taxpayers, many of whom have been struggling during the last year due to the pandemic," Pennsylvania Revenue Secretary Dan Hassell said. "The new deadline will be a benefit for many Pennsylvanians, including those who plan to meet with a tax professional for assistance with preparing their returns."

“As we continue the arduous job of emerging from this pandemic, we are extending this relief to taxpayers in what we know is a very difficult time,” New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said. “Our hope is that the extension gives taxpayers with difficult circumstances, including filings made more complicated by various relief programs and employment changes, the extra the time they may need.”

Both states' postponement of their personal income tax filing deadline to May 17 were made in accordance with the Internal Revenue Service and Treasury Department, which have pushed back the federal income tax payment deadline to the same due date for 2020 tax returns. 

Tax Day was postponed due to the ongoing financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, federal officials said Wednesday. 

"This continues to be a tough time for many people, and the IRS wants to continue to do everything possible to help taxpayers navigate the unusual circumstances related to the pandemic, while also working on important tax administration responsibilities," IRS Commissioner Chuck Rettig said. 

"Even with the new deadline, we urge taxpayers to consider filing as soon as possible, especially those who are owed refunds. Filing electronically with direct deposit is the quickest way to get refunds, and it can help some taxpayers more quickly receive any remaining stimulus payments they may be entitled to."

The IRS' extension, however, did not apply to state income tax filing deadlines, thus leaving it up to states and the District of Columbia over whether or not to adopt the amended federal income tax due date.

