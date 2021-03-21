More Philly public schools set to resume in-person learning this week

The School District of Philadelphia will reopen 35 more schools Monday for in-person instruction for pre-K through second grade students who opted for the city's hybrid learning model last fall, Superintendent Dr. William Hite wrote to families this week.

Educators and support staff returned to buildings Wednesday after the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers completed its readiness reviews of these schools.

Below is a list of the 35 public schools that will resume classroom instruction Monday for the first time amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

•Bache-Martin School

•Clara Barton School

•James G. Blaine School

•Bridesburg School

•George W. Childs School

•James Dobson School

•Paul L. Dunbar School

•Edwin Forrest School

•Anne Frank Elementary School

•Stephen Girard School

•Samuel Gompers School

•Avery D. Harrington School

•Jenks Academy for Arts and Sciences

•Francis S. Key School

•Eliza B. Kirkbride School

•Anna L. Lingelbach School

•James R. Lowell School

•James R. Ludlow School

•Alexander K. McClure School

•William M. Meredith School

•Robert Morris School

•Motivation High School (pre-K only)

•George W. Nebinger School

•Joseph Pennell School

•Richmond School

•Roosevelt Elementary School

•William Rowen School

•Solomon Solis-Cohen School

•South Philadelphia High School (pre-K only)

•Spring Garden School

•James J. Sullivan School

•John H. Taggart School

•George Washington High School (pre-K only)

•Weir Mitchell Elementary School

•William H. Ziegler School

This brings the total number of Philly public schools that will be open for some in-person learning to 133 buildings by Monday.

An initial group of 53 Philly public schools resumed some in-person instruction for pre-K through second grade students on March 8 for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last year. That was followed by another tranche of 45 school buildings this past Monday.

The remaining schools serving pre-K through second grade students are expected to reopen soon for some in-person instruction upon completion of the PFT's readiness review. Additional announcements are expected by Monday, according to the school district.

Once readiness reviews for all pre-K through second grade schools are finished, schools serving third grade through high school students will undergo the same evaluation process administered by the PFT before a building can reopen its classrooms for some in-person learning.

Since the public health crisis started last March, Philly public schools had operated all-remote learning until recently beginning to slowly transition to a hybrid instruction model, with the goal of eventually getting all 120,000 city school district students back in the classroom for in-person instruction.

Families with pre-K through second grade students who opted to continue with all-remote learning this past fall have been given the opportunity again to transition to the school district's hybrid learning model.

The School District of Philadelphia's Learning Model Selection Process, which reopened last Tuesday, will remain open through this Tuesday for families wishing to switch their students from all-virtual learning to a mix of online and in-person instruction this academic year.

Families received a link to the survey this past Tuesday and must complete the form by this coming Tuesday.

If a family chooses to pivot their pre-K through second grade student to the hybrid learning model, he or she will have two days per week of in-person instruction and three days per week of online learning.

The new schedule would take effect the week of April 5 after all pre-K through second grade students who are already enrolled in the hybrid learning model have successfully begun some in-person instruction.

If a family does not respond to the survey, their student will continue with all-remote learning. Families are also permitted to remain all-virtual or revert back to online-only instruction after originally choosing to partake in the hybrid learning model.

About 3,000 of the city school district's 9,000 pre-K through second grade students previously opted to participate in the hybrid learning model this past fall.