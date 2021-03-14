More News:

March 14, 2021

School District of Philadelphia to expand hybrid instruction model to more students

Pre-K through second grade families will have one week to decide whether or not to continue with all-remote learning this academic year

By Pat Ralph
About 3,000 of the city school district's 9,000 pre-K through second grade students previously opted to participate in the hybrid instruction model this past fall.

Families with pre-K through second grade students who opted to continue with all-remote learning this past fall will once again have the opportunity to transition to a mix of both online and in-person instruction.

The School District of Philadelphia will reopen its Learning Model Selection Process on Tuesday for families wishing to switch their students from all-virtual learning to a hybrid instruction model this academic year, Superintendent Dr. William Hite wrote in a letter Friday.

Families will receive a link to the survey on Tuesday and will have until March 23 to complete the form, Hite wrote.

If a family chooses to pivot their pre-K through second grade student to the hybrid learning model, he or she will have two days per week of in-person instruction and three days per week of online learning.

The new schedule would take effect the week of April 5 after all pre-K through second grade students who are already enrolled in the hybrid learning model have successfully begun some in-person instruction. 

If a family does not respond to the survey, their student will continue with all-remote learning. Families are also permitted to remain all-virtual or revert back to online-only instruction after originally choosing to partake in the hybrid learning model.

An initial group of 53 Philly public schools resumed some in-person instruction for pre-K through second grade students this past Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March. 

Since the public health crisis started last year, Philly public schools have operated all-remote learning until recently beginning to slowly transition to a hybrid instruction model, with the goal of eventually getting all 120,000 city school district students back in the classroom for in-person instruction.

Below is a list of 45 more Philly public schools that will reopen for some in-person learning for pre-K through second grade students starting Monday. Teachers and support staff returned to these buildings this past Wednesday following the completion of a readiness review by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

•Alexander Adaire School
•Rudolph Blankenburg School
•Joseph H. Brown School
•Lewis C. Cassidy School
•Benjamin B. Comegys School
•Jay Cooke Elementary School
•William Cramp School
•Kennedy C. Crossan School
•William Dick School
•Hamilton Disston School
•Tanner Duckrey School
•Ellwood School
•Eleanor C. Emlen School
•Louis H. Farrell School
•Newlin Fell School
•A.L. Fitzpatrick School
•Benjamin Franklin School
•Horatio B. Hackett School
•Haverford Center
•Charles W. Henry School
•Thomas Holme School
•Francis Hopkinson School
•William H. Hunter School
•Andrew Jackson School
•Abram Jenks School
•General Philip Kearny School
•William D. Kelley School
•John B. Kelly School
•Robert E. Lamberton School
•James Logan School
•General George A. McCall School
•Delaplaine McDaniel School
•Morton McMichael School
•General George G. Meade School
•John M. Patterson School
•Thomas M. Peirce School
•Samuel Pennypacker School
•Robert B. Bollock School
•Potter-Thomas School
•Rhawnhurst School
•Philip H. Sheridan School
•Edwin M. Stanton School
•Vare-Washington Elementary School
•John Welsh School
•Widener Memorial School

The remaining schools serving pre-K through second grade students are expected to reopen soon for some in-person instruction upon completion of the PFT's readiness review. Additional announcements are expected by March 22, according to the school district.

Once readiness reviews for all pre-K through second grade schools are finished, schools serving third grade through high school students will undergo the same evaluation process administered by the PFT before a building can reopen its classrooms for some in-person learning.

