School District of Philadelphia to expand hybrid instruction model to more students

Families with pre-K through second grade students who opted to continue with all-remote learning this past fall will once again have the opportunity to transition to a mix of both online and in-person instruction.

The School District of Philadelphia will reopen its Learning Model Selection Process on Tuesday for families wishing to switch their students from all-virtual learning to a hybrid instruction model this academic year, Superintendent Dr. William Hite wrote in a letter Friday.

Families will receive a link to the survey on Tuesday and will have until March 23 to complete the form, Hite wrote.

If a family chooses to pivot their pre-K through second grade student to the hybrid learning model, he or she will have two days per week of in-person instruction and three days per week of online learning.

The new schedule would take effect the week of April 5 after all pre-K through second grade students who are already enrolled in the hybrid learning model have successfully begun some in-person instruction.

If a family does not respond to the survey, their student will continue with all-remote learning. Families are also permitted to remain all-virtual or revert back to online-only instruction after originally choosing to partake in the hybrid learning model.

About 3,000 of the city school district's 9,000 pre-K through second grade students previously opted to participate in the hybrid learning model this past fall.

An initial group of 53 Philly public schools resumed some in-person instruction for pre-K through second grade students this past Monday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began last March.

Since the public health crisis started last year, Philly public schools have operated all-remote learning until recently beginning to slowly transition to a hybrid instruction model, with the goal of eventually getting all 120,000 city school district students back in the classroom for in-person instruction.

Below is a list of 45 more Philly public schools that will reopen for some in-person learning for pre-K through second grade students starting Monday. Teachers and support staff returned to these buildings this past Wednesday following the completion of a readiness review by the Philadelphia Federation of Teachers.

The remaining schools serving pre-K through second grade students are expected to reopen soon for some in-person instruction upon completion of the PFT's readiness review. Additional announcements are expected by March 22, according to the school district.

Once readiness reviews for all pre-K through second grade schools are finished, schools serving third grade through high school students will undergo the same evaluation process administered by the PFT before a building can reopen its classrooms for some in-person learning.