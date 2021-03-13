More News:

March 13, 2021

Man arrested for daytime burglaries, sexual assaults in Philly region

Raheem White, 41, is accused of robbing nine different homes between July 2020 and January 2021

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Arrests
montco delco robberies assaults Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A Philly man has been arrested and charged for a string of daytime robberies and sexual assaults in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

A Philly man has been arrested and charged for a string of daytime robberies and sexual assaults in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Raheem White, 41, burglarized nine different homes and sexually assaulted three residents of those homes, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Friday. The crimes took place between July 2020 and January 2021.

During the course of three burglaries, White allegedly sexually assaulted three different women. The defendant ejaculated on a 102-year-old woman, attempted to kiss another elderly woman and "placed his hands" on a third female resident's body, prosecutors said. 

The burglarized homes were located in Cheltenham, Haverford, Springfield Township, Upper Dublin and Jenkintown, in Montgomery County and in Landsdowne, Delaware County. 

A home in Philly was also robbed. Jewelry, cash and other easily transported items were taken from the homes during the burglaries. 

Investigators tied White to the crimes after a White Mercedes-Benz, similar to the one owned by the defendant, was seen or captured on video surveillance in the area of the burglaries. Data from White's cellphone also located him at the homes during the time of the robberies.

White has been charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, indecent assault, indecent exposure and related charges. 

The defendant failed to make bail, which was set at $1 million. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.

PHILADELPHIA MAN ARRESTED FOR MULTIPLE DAYTIME BURGLARIES AND SEXUAL ASSAULT Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin...

Posted by Montgomery County District Attorney's Office on Friday, March 12, 2021

Follow Allie & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @allie___miller | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Allie's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Allie Miller Headshot

Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff

allie@phillyvoice.com

Read more Crime Arrests Philadelphia Robberies Montgomery County Burglaries Sexual Assaults Montgomery County District Attorney Delaware County

Videos

Just In

Must Read

NBA

Is Spurs' LaMarcus Aldridge worth a look for the Sixers?
Lamarcus-Aldridge_031121_usat

Fitness

Choosing the right athletic shoe can reduce injury risk this spring
Athletic shoes and injury

Government

Ocean City poised to ban marijuana sales just weeks after New Jersey legalized it
Ocean City NJ Marijuana

Podcasts

'Scam Goddess' podcast lampoons city's Philly Fighting COVID scandal
Philly fighting scam podcast

Sponsored

John McMullen: Eagles need a politician to deal with Lurie's meddling
Lurie-Wolf_060420_usat

Food & Drink

Support women in the food industry by shopping the Sisterly Love Food Fair
Sisterly Love Food Fair

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - 1420 Locust St 34K

FOR SALE! 3 bed, 2.5 bath showplace on a high floor of The Academy House offering highly-coveted private outdoor space and see forever sunrise city views over the city. Features a functional layout with high-end finishes throughout. 1,590 sqft | $699,900
Limited - Allan Domb - 1326-42 spruce st 1301

FOR RENT! Fully-renovated 2 bed, 2 bath with skyline city views. Kitchen has stainless steel appliances, white cabinets, quartz countertops and subway tile backsplash. Spacious bedrooms feature walk-in closets and new floors. 1,209 soft | $3,200/mo
Listed by

© 2021 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved