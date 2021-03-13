Man arrested for daytime burglaries, sexual assaults in Philly region

A Philly man has been arrested and charged for a string of daytime robberies and sexual assaults in Montgomery, Delaware and Philadelphia counties.

Raheem White, 41, burglarized nine different homes and sexually assaulted three residents of those homes, the Montgomery County District Attorney's Office said Friday. The crimes took place between July 2020 and January 2021.



During the course of three burglaries, White allegedly sexually assaulted three different women. The defendant ejaculated on a 102-year-old woman, attempted to kiss another elderly woman and "placed his hands" on a third female resident's body, prosecutors said.

The burglarized homes were located in Cheltenham, Haverford, Springfield Township, Upper Dublin and Jenkintown, in Montgomery County and in Landsdowne, Delaware County.

A home in Philly was also robbed. Jewelry, cash and other easily transported items were taken from the homes during the burglaries.

Investigators tied White to the crimes after a White Mercedes-Benz, similar to the one owned by the defendant, was seen or captured on video surveillance in the area of the burglaries. Data from White's cellphone also located him at the homes during the time of the robberies.

White has been charged with burglary, theft by unlawful taking, receiving stolen property, indecent assault, indecent exposure and related charges.

The defendant failed to make bail, which was set at $1 million. He is being held at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 2.