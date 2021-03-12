Philly dirt biker charged in road rage attack on South Broad Street

A 27-year-old Philadelphia man has been charged in a road rage assault caught on video on South Broad Street, where a collision between an illegal ATV and an SUV turned violent Tuesday evening.

Gregory Stevens was charged Friday with aggravated assault, criminal mischief, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, harassment and gun-related offenses, District Attorney Larry Krasner announced.

And in another February incident — an alleged armed robbery in Kensington — Stevens is charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and robbery.

In Tuesday's incident, prosecutors allege that Stevens was responsible for the initial crash with an SUV on the 1100 block of South Broad Street, where Stevens was among a group of people riding illegal ATVs and dirt bikes.

The driver of the SUV, who was riding north behind the ATV crew, struck Stevens' vehicle when he and others abruptly stopped, police said.

