More Health:

May 09, 2019

IBX Foundation celebrates National Nurses Week

Their evolving role now includes battling health inequity, Drexel prof says

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Nonprofits Nurses
IBC Foundation national nurses week Photo courtesy/Bailey King

Dr. Roberta Waite was the keynote speaker of IBX Foundation's National Nurses Week celebration.

Dozens of nurses from all over the region gathered Thursday in Center City to join in Independence Blue Cross Foundation’s National Nurses Week Celebration.

Celebrating all aspects of nursing, including deans, nurse practitioners and Independence Blue Cross nurses, the gathering at Independence Live featured guest speakers and a few exciting announcements.

Daniel Hilferty, chief executive of Independence Blue Cross, began the celebration by chronicling the great success and impact the foundation has made since its establishment in 2004, noting that no one does more for nursing. To this point, Hilferty noted the IBX Foundation has raised $20 million in the past 15 years to benefit nurses in the region.

RELATED READ: Independence Blue Cross named Top Workplace for 2019

The funding benefits scholarships, grants and programming, among other initiatives.

The keynote speaker, Dr. Roberta Waite, professor and assistant dean of academic and community integration at Drexel University and a nurse of 30 years, talked about the evolving role nurses play in the health care system.

In addition to patient care, Waite said those roles include promoting social justice and battling health inequity, defined by the WHO as differences in health status or in the distribution of health determinants in different groups, including ages and social classes.

The role of the modern nurse, she added, is “enhancing the health span of the individuals, not just the lifespan of the individual.” 

As part of the National Nurses Week celebration, Waite announced a forthcoming collaboration with Nurses.com to provide nurses with continued education courses on topics like the “warm handoff,” the process of transitioning overdose survivors from the hospital to treatment, as well as cultural competency and diversity in nursing.

Also announced was expanded funding for the IBX Foundation's Nurses for Tomorrow program, which works "to strengthen a diverse pipeline of future nurse practitioners and educators and will support community-based research or special projects." The recipients of the grants will be announced early in 2020.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Nonprofits Nurses Center City Independence LIVE Independence Blue Cross National Nursing Week Health Care

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

My (mostly) useless, way-too-early Eagles 53-man roster projection
050819NateSudfeld

Real Estate

Philly to announce $10,000 assistance program for first-time homebuyers
Philly First Home

Sixers

It's time for Sixers' other stars to step up in Joel Embiid's time of need
050819-JoelEmbiid-USAToday

Crime

Larry Krasner: Philly is ‘very close’ to ending criminalization of all drug possession
Krasner drug possession arrests

Health News

Google data might be able to pinpoint where you got food poisoning
finder-food-poisoning-pexels

Food & Drink

Philly restaurant's shrimp tacos named among top 75 in United States
Shrimp taco el vez

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved