Independence Blue Cross named Top Workplace for 2019

Independence Blue Cross has been awarded a Top Workplaces 2019 honor by the Philadelphia Inquirer.

The local health insurer earned the award based on employee feedback via an anonymous survey evaluating aspects of workplace culture, including how employees feel about company values and whether their job makes them feel part of something meaningful.

Independence offers their employees a number of enrichment and growth opportunities, such as tuition deferral and reimbursement programs, a free on-site fitness facility, nutrition counseling with a registered dietitian, year-round farm-share programs, Indego bike share discounts, and the “Know Your Value” national employee development and empowerment program.

RELATED READ: Where to volunteer in Philadelphia this month

Employees also receive perks including paid time off for volunteer work and preventive health screenings, as well as access to a variety of identity groups, activities, and clubs — including Associate Resource Groups, which give employees connected by common characteristics opportunities to pursue professional development, networking, and community outreach.

“Our associates are the reason we are successful as a company, so I am thrilled that they feel valued and motivated to learn, grow, and contribute at Independence Blue Cross,” said Daniel J. Hilferty, Independence CEO, in a statement.

In 2018, Independence Blue Cross was recognized as a Forbes “Best Large Employer” and received an Excellence Award for Diversity at the HR Department of the Year Awards.

The 2019 Top Workplaces list was gathered through a third-party survey administered by Energage, a leading provider of technology-based employee engagement tools.

“Top Workplaces is more than just recognition,” said Doug Claffey, CEO of Energage, in a statement. “Our research shows organizations that earn the award attract better talent, experience lower turnover, and are better equipped to deliver bottom-line results. Their leaders prioritize and carefully craft a healthy workplace culture that supports employee engagement.”