August 27, 2023

One dead, another wounded, in shooting near Independence Hall

The shooting happened around 9 p.m. Saturday near one of the city's most iconic tourist attractions

John Paul Titlow
By John Paul Titlow
PhillyVoice Staff
independence-hall-shooting.jpg THOM CARROLL/for PhillyVoice

A double shooting near Independence Hall left one man dead and another injured on Saturday night.

One man is dead and another is wounded after a double shooting that happened near Independence Hall in Old City on Saturday night. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. on the 100 block of Independence Mall East near 5th and Walnut Streets, according to multiple local news reports. 

There was relatively little information as of Sunday morning as authorities continued investigating the incident. According to police, a 29-year-old man was pronounced dead at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital at about 9:27 p.m. after being shot twice in the torso. Some time later, another man arrived at a nearby hospital with injuries he said were sustained during the same incident, 6 ABC reported. 

The incident occurred near one of the most iconic and historic tourist destinations in the city, just steps from where the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution were both signed in 1776 and 1787, respectively. The area is known for its historic buildings and statues – the American Philosophical Society, Library Hall and the Second Bank of the United States are also just feet away from where the shooting occurred – as well as nearby restaurants, bars and shops. No other people were reported injured in the shooting on Saturday night. 

Police have not identified either of the men struck by gunfire, nor have a suspect or a motive been revealed. The shooting is still under investigation.

