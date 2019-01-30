More Health:

January 30, 2019

These treadmill apps will make boring indoor runs a bit more fun

For when winter weather has you stuck in the gym

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.
By Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff
Fitness Running
01302019_treadmill_Flickr E'Lisa Campbell | www.eccampbellphotography.com/via Flickr Creative Commons

Running on a treadmill.

If the polar vortex has you sidelined from clocking miles along scenic Kelly Drive for fear that you’ll turn into a moving ice cube — don’t forget there’s another option: the treadmill.

While many trail runners refer to the indoor treadmill as the “dreadmill,” for reasons including its lack of scenery, noise and so on, some apps can make things a little more fun.

RELATED READ: Running with Raynaud's: Exercising outdoors in the cold – safely

Read on for four treadmill apps that will help you keep clocking miles when temperatures are too frigid to step foot on the trail.

NIKE+ RUN CLUB 

This free app — available for Apple and Android devices — features more than 50 guided runs, including six designed specifically for the treadmill. Choose from Nike’s runs from 15 to 30 minutes in duration which come with audio instructions — laying out information like pace and incline settings to encouraging tips — as well as general tips from top Nike running coaches. Plus, the app features a Spotify integration that allows you to lay the coach’s cues over your favorite playlist, so you aren’t stuck listening to random music that doesn’t inspire you.

TREADMILL TRAILS  

Available for both Apple and Android users, this app is for the visually-driven runners. Treadmill Trails provides 30-minute running videos that take you (virtually) everywhere from the Grand Canyon to Mt. Kilimanjaro. The best part? Once you purchase each video for .99 cents and download it to your phone, it’s stored on your camera roll, so you can access it without wifi if need be. New trails are downloaded each month to keep things fresh.

AAPTIV 

While this app offers tons of workout programs, from boxing to yoga and weightlifting, running is by far the most popular category. Featuring programs by one of New York’s top running coaches, Meg Takacs, a founding trainer of the app, there is a plan for every skill level of runner. Before you choose a run, you can check out all the details in the app, including estimated distance, peak speed, peak incline, and music style (all classes are recorded with the music blended in), so you know what you’re getting yourself into. Available on Apple and Android devices, Aaptiv offers a free seven-day trial and after that, it’s $14.99 per month.

ZOMBIES, RUN! 

Ideal for the video game-loving runner, the world (in the app) has been overrun by zombies, and you have to literally run for your life to collect supplies and rescue survivors. There’s a free and paid version, available for Apple and Android devices, that feed instructions — like speed up! — through your headphones as you run. This app allows you to zone out while clocking your miles in an imaginary world.

Carroll - Headshot, Bailey King.

Bailey King
PhillyVoice Staff

bailey@phillyvoice.com

Read more Fitness Running United States Treadmill Apps Winter

Follow us

Health Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles 2019 draft grade roundup
042819AndreDillard

Prevention

That super-promising peanut allergy treatment has flaws, further research finds
peanut-allergy-treatment-pexels

Transportation

Philly Uber drivers striking next month
Uber Stock

Phillies

Paul Hagen: Dallas Keuchel, Craig Kimbrel may be tempting, but Phillies must fight urge to sign them
Middleton-Klentak-Phillies_042919_usat

Movies

'Avengers: Endgame' sets box office records during opening weekend
Chris Hemsworth as Thor in "Avengers: Endgame"

Addiction

Our brains are hardwired to scarf down calorie-rich foods – new study explains why
brain overeating

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved