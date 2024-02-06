Ready for a break-up? Insomnia Cookies will send a handwritten note to your partner – and a few parting treats

With Valentine's Day approaching, Insomnia Cookies has a new option for those who aren't quite feeling the romantic spirit.

Insomnia Cookies is offering to deliver breakup boxes for people who don't want to split up in person. Each box, dubbed the "It's Not Me, It's You" package, includes 12 cookies and a handwritten message written on the inside lid of the box. They are available for $30 through Feb. 18.

After selecting 12 cookie flavors, people can pick one of four messages to be written on the box. The options are "It's not me, it's you," "You're sweet, but not my flavor," "I have the hots for your roommate" and "We're done. Have a nice life."



"Even cookies understand the need for a clean break," the Philadelphia-based company wrote in a post about its breakup box. "Enjoy the bittersweet taste of moving on while our cookies convey the timeless message: 'It's not me — it's you.' because sometimes, crumbs are all that's left."

The cookies are a "very unserious way of ending things, since warm cookies (are) better than a cold heart," the company wrote.