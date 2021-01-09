More News:

January 09, 2021

I-95 shut down for 6 hours while police investigate shooting in NE Philly

Cars sat in bumper-to-bumper traffic for hours Saturday morning while police investigated

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Crime Investigation
shooting-investigation-traffic-pileup.original.png Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

Cars sat bumper-to-bumper for hours on I-95 while Pennsylvania State Police investigated reports of a shooting on the highway Saturday morning.

Police investigated an alleged shooting on I-95 in Northeast Philadelphia that shut down part of the highway for nearly six hours. 

Cars were bumper-to-bumper for hours in all southbound lanes between Woodhaven Road and Academy Road exits from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m., NBC10 reported.

Officers were called when a man arrived at Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, wounded, and said he'd been shot on the highway, Pennsylvania State Police said.

The highway was closed for hours before the backup was cleared and lanes reopened at 11 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the victim, a 35-year-old man, suffered a gunshot wound to the stomach and drove himself to the hospital, CBS3 reported. He is in stable condition.

