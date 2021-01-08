More News:

January 08, 2021

Wawa opening first Pa. drive-thru location in Bucks County on Friday

The convenience store cain hopes to expand this new format across territory

By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Wawa has opened a standalone drive-thru location at 549 W. Trenton Ave. in Falls Township, Bucks County. It's the company's first drive-thru format store in Pennsylvania.

Wawa will launch its standalone drive-thru experiment in Pennsylvania on Friday, opening its new store in Falls Township, the company's second store to test this format.

The Wawa will be at the intersection of West Trenton and Pine Grove roads in Morrisville.

At 1,800 square feet, the drive-thru store will offer Wawa's breakfast, lunch and dinner menus from 6 a.m. to 10 p.m.

"It is critical to provide new ways to access Wawa, increase convenience and provide new options for service," Wawa director of construction Terri Micklin said last summer, when the Bucks County was first announced . "We are hoping to learn from the layout, workflow and traffic flow at this location, as we continue to explore alternatives for longer term application to our stores post-COVID-19."

Micklin told the Philadelphia Business Journal that the single-lane drive-thru has capacity for about 10 cars.

Menus will be available on digital boards and on mobile devices using scannable QR codes, some of which may contain deals.

The new store in Bucks County will employ about 30 people.

In December, Wawa opened its first drive-thru location in Westhampton Township, Burlington County.

The company plans to add between five and 10 drive-thru locations in the coming 18 months across its territory, which covers Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Florida.

