December 25, 2020

Philadelphia International Airport adds Philly PHLavors shop

Restaurant has future plans to sell a scrapple sandwich

By Michael Tanenbaum
Philly PHLavors shop Source/Philadelphia International Airport

Philly PHLavors is now open in the B/C Connector Food Court at Philadelphia International Airport.

Travelers passing through Philadelphia International Airport can now get their fix of local staples, from from soft pretzels and ice cream to Goldenberg's Peanut Chews.

The airport this week debuted the new Philly PHLavors in the B/C Connecter Food Court.

“We regularly receive requests for more regional food items, especially from guests that are only at the airport making a connection or others that want to take a taste of Philadelphia with them,” said Megan O’Connell, MarketPlace PHL marketing and customer service manager.

The menu at PHLavors includes sandwiches using Dietz and Watson meats, Jack and Jill ice cream, soft pretzels from the iconic Federal pretzel bakery, Famous 4th Street Cookies, Tastykakes, Goldenberg’s Peanut Chews and Asher’s chocolate-covered pretzels.

Other regional items available at PHLavors include Johnson’s caramel corn from the Jersey Shore, Herr’s potato chips from Lancaster County, Lacas coffee from Pennsauken and Campbell’s soups from Camden.

“The restaurant has covered the region with its menu and features items people say they miss when they aren’t in Philadelphia," said O'Connell. "We’re looking forward to even more offerings in the future, including the local staple, a Scrapple sandwich.”

Michael Tanenbaum
