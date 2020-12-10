Eastern Airlines launches service at Philadelphia International Airport

A small airline based in Delaware County will begin offering flights next week out of Philadelphia International Airport.

Eastern Airlines, a carrier out of Wayne, is set to launch nonstop service from Philly to Port-Au-Prince, Haiti, and Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Eastern Airlines previously operated as Dynamic International Airways. Its headquarters moved to Wayne last year.

The airline aims to provide nonstop service to underserved markets across the globe.

Eastern will launch its PHL service with nonstop flights twice per week to Port-Au-Prince and Santo Domingo. The airline will use Boeing 767 aircraft and offers the highest baggage allowance at Philadelphia International Airport — up to six bags.

"We are excited to launch service at our hometown airport, and to offer more nonstop options to the Philadelphia community," Eastern's CEO Steve Harfst said. "With an all-widebody fleet, Eastern is able to carry more of what our customers want to bring on their journeys. Additionally, we are confident that our warm, friendly service will earn this city’s affection and help us to invest here long-term."

With travel down during the coronavirus pandemic, Eastern Airlines will help Philadelphia International Airport expand service for those visiting family overseas.

"Having Eastern as one of our partners supports a local company and helps connect underserved markets to the Greater Philadelphia region," PHL CEO Chellie Cameron said. "So much of travel right now is visiting friends and relatives. Yet many Philadelphia-area residents have been unable to make direct connections to visit loved ones from their home airport.

"By offering destinations like Port-Au-Prince and Santo Domingo from Philadelphia, Eastern is making travel more accessible to so many of our neighbors when they are ready to travel.”