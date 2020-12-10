No toll hike on Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman or other DRPA bridges in 2021

Drivers traveling across the Delaware River Port Authority’s four bridges that span between Pennsylvania and New Jersey will not see a toll increase next year.

The postponement of a planned toll hike in 2021 on the Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, and Commodore Barry Bridges was unanimously approved by the DPRA Board of Commissioners, the organization announced.

The DRPA’s current toll schedule, which was implemented in 2011, called for automatic biennial fare hikes based upon Consumer Price Index increases in the Philly region.

However, this is the fifth time in the last 10 years that the DRPA has postponed such toll hikes. There has not been a toll increase on the four Delaware River bridges in the last decade.

The DRPA also approved a slight reduction to the organization’s 2021 operating budget, setting it at just over $305 million for the upcoming calendar year.

“The Board and DRPA leadership team has worked over the past several years to ensure that the organization runs efficiently and effectively,” DRPA Chairman Ryan Boyer said.

“This hard work is acknowledged by a budget that freezes tolls for our customers and ensures we have the necessary resources to maintain and enhance the public assets entrusted to the DRPA.”

The DRPA is projecting that it will earn $306 million in revenue generated from bridge tolls and passenger rail fares on PATCO in 2021.

The organization’s revenue projections for the upcoming year were made based upon the belief that COVID-19 pandemic travel habits will continue into 2021. Traffic is forecasted to remain at 80% of what it was in 2019, while PATCO ridership is expected to stay at no more than 24% of pre-coronavirus pandemic levels.

“The DRPA continues to maintain a strong focus on fiscal stewardship,” DRPA Vice Chairman Jeffrey Nash said.

“The fact that we are able to reduce the operating budget, invest in our public assets and infrastructure and do so without a toll increase, speaks volumes to the work of DRPA’s Board and leadership.”

The DRPA started accepting only electronic payments on its four bridges at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March. Cash toll payments resumed for the first time during the ongoing public health crisis in May.