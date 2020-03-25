More News:

March 25, 2020

Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman bridges going temporarily cashless in response to coronavirus crisis

Delaware River Port Authority bridges only accepting electronic payment beginning Thursday

Allie Miller Headshot
By Allie Miller
PhillyVoice Staff
DRPA Tolls
DPRA goes cashless coronavirus Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

The Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Walt Whitman, and Commodore Barry bridges will only accept electronic payment beginning Thursday, March 26 – an effort to limit the spread of the coronavirus, the Delaware River Port Authority announced. Above, the Ben Franklin bridge.

The Delaware River Port Authority will exclusively use electronic tolling on its bridges to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus. 

All motorists on the Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges should travel through the E-ZPass lanes, as the bridges will no longer accept cash for payment. 

The temporary change will begin Thursday at 6 a.m.

Tolls for drivers with E-ZPass accounts will be collected as normal via transponders. 

For motorists without the pass, tolls will be mailed to the address associated with their license plate, which is photographed as they pass through the toll station. No additional administration or violation fees will be issued to those without an E-ZPass.

Drivers can open an E-ZPass account by calling the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 888-AUTO-TOLL (1-888-288-6865) or by visiting www.ezpassnj.com.

The change is an effort to reduce human-to-human contact during the COVID-19 crisis. It aims to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by stopping the passage of cash between people. 

