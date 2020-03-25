Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman bridges going temporarily cashless in response to coronavirus crisis

The Delaware River Port Authority will exclusively use electronic tolling on its bridges to help reduce the spread of the coronavirus.

All motorists on the Benjamin Franklin, Betsy Ross, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges should travel through the E-ZPass lanes, as the bridges will no longer accept cash for payment.

The temporary change will begin Thursday at 6 a.m.

Tolls for drivers with E-ZPass accounts will be collected as normal via transponders.

For motorists without the pass, tolls will be mailed to the address associated with their license plate, which is photographed as they pass through the toll station. No additional administration or violation fees will be issued to those without an E-ZPass.

Drivers can open an E-ZPass account by calling the New Jersey E-ZPass Customer Service Center at 888-AUTO-TOLL (1-888-288-6865) or by visiting www.ezpassnj.com.

The change is an effort to reduce human-to-human contact during the COVID-19 crisis. It aims to reduce the spread of the coronavirus by stopping the passage of cash between people.