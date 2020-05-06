More News:

May 06, 2020

Cash toll lanes reopening on Ben Franklin, Walt Whitman bridges

Betsy Ross, Commodore Barry bridges also bringing back cash option

By Virginia Streva
The Delaware River Port Authority will re-open the cash lanes on the Walt Whitman, Betsy Ross, Ben Franklin and Commodore Barry bridges.

Drivers traveling across the Delaware River Port Authority bridges once again will have the option to pay their tolls in cash. 

The DRPA is re-opening the cash toll lanes on the Betsy Ross, Benjamin Franklin, Walt Whitman and Commodore Barry bridges Monday at 6 a.m.

To reduce the risk of COVID-19 transmission, all toll operators will be required to wear a face mask and protective shields will be installed at toll booth windows. The DRPA also encourages motorists to wear a face mask as they pass through the cash lanes. 

The DRPA stopped accepting cash for payment on March 26 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Motorists since have been directed to travel through the E-ZPass lanes. A $5 toll is later mailed to the address associated with the driver's license plate.

