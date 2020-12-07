More Culture:

December 07, 2020

Goose Island Brewhouse permanently closes Fishtown location

Chicago-based brewery says goodbye to its second home in Philadelphia

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Closures
Goose Island Closed Street View/Google

Goose Island Brewhouse, located at 1002 Canal St. in Fishtown, is the latest Philadelphia restaurant to close during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goose Island Brewhouse has shut down its location in Fishtown after more than 2.5 years on Canal Street, becoming the latest Philadelphia business to shutter as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

The Chicago-based brewery made the announcement over the the weekend, thanking employees for their resilience during the pandemic and beer lovers for their visits over the last few years.

"Philadelphia has been our second home and we are so appreciative to the city for visiting, sharing beers with us and allowing us to be part of your hometown," the owners wrote. "Here’s to you, Philly."

Goose Island quickly became a popular place to grab drinks and a meal in 2018, forming part of the growing entertainment hub anchored around the Fillmore Philadelphia. Its large lawn and immediate proximity to Punch Line Philly gave it what should have been a long life in Philadelphia, were it not for COVID-19.

If it's any consolation — and with so many businesses shuttering, it really isn't — the location would seem to have a bright future whenever that day arrives. 

Plans for the rest of the area continue to evolve, as Brooklyn Bowl aims to bring a music venue, restaurant and bowling alley to 1001 Delaware Ave., the former site of Revolutions, at some point in the future.

Philadelphia restaurants are barred from offering indoor dining through at least the rest of 2020, part of the city's strategy to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations across the region.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Closures Fishtown COVID-19 Beer Business Philadelphia

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Handing out 10 awards from the Eagles-Packers game
120720JalenHurts2

Illness

Philly surpasses 2,000 COVID-19 deaths, reports more than 1,800 daily cases
Philly 2,000 COVID

University of Pennsylvania

Penn student applauded for breakout novel published while attending college
penn student debut novel

Sponsored

John McMullen: Carson Wentz gave Doug Pederson no choice but to bench him for Jalen Hurts
Jalen-Hurts-Eagles-Packers_120720_USAT

Media

FOX 29's Alex Holley, Thomas Drayton to host new late night TV show
FOX 29 Feed

Holiday

Di Bruno Bros. opens outdoor holiday market on 9th Street
Di Bruno Holiday Market

Featured Homes

Limited - Allan Domb - The Philadelphia 2401 pennsylvania ave

FOR SALE! The Philadelphian: Rarely available 2 bedroom (combination of a studio and 1 bedroom) penthouse showcasing Art Museum and city skyline views, 57’ balcony, floor-to-ceiling windows, high ceilings, and wood floors. 1,918 sf. $699,000.
Allan Domb - 219 s 18th st 1402

FOR SALE! Parc Rittenhouse: Bright 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom on a high floor with oversized windows offering Billy Penn views atop City Hall and an open kitchen. 509 sf. $289,900.
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved