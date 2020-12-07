Goose Island Brewhouse permanently closes Fishtown location

Goose Island Brewhouse has shut down its location in Fishtown after more than 2.5 years on Canal Street, becoming the latest Philadelphia business to shutter as a result of the impact of COVID-19.

The Chicago-based brewery made the announcement over the the weekend, thanking employees for their resilience during the pandemic and beer lovers for their visits over the last few years.

"Philadelphia has been our second home and we are so appreciative to the city for visiting, sharing beers with us and allowing us to be part of your hometown," the owners wrote. "Here’s to you, Philly."

Goose Island quickly became a popular place to grab drinks and a meal in 2018, forming part of the growing entertainment hub anchored around the Fillmore Philadelphia. Its large lawn and immediate proximity to Punch Line Philly gave it what should have been a long life in Philadelphia, were it not for COVID-19.

If it's any consolation — and with so many businesses shuttering, it really isn't — the location would seem to have a bright future whenever that day arrives.

Plans for the rest of the area continue to evolve, as Brooklyn Bowl aims to bring a music venue, restaurant and bowling alley to 1001 Delaware Ave., the former site of Revolutions, at some point in the future.

Philadelphia restaurants are barred from offering indoor dining through at least the rest of 2020, part of the city's strategy to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases and rising hospitalizations across the region.