Grey Lodge Pub in Northeast Philly closes permanently due to COVID-19 impact

After a 27-year run in Northeast Philadelphia, the owners of the Grey Lodge Pub announced Thursday that the bar will close permanently as result of the COVID-19 pandemic, which has ravaged restaurants across the city.

In a statement on Facebook, the owners of the Grey Lodge Pub – located in Mayfair and one of Philadelphia's original craft beer bars – said the latest round of restrictions imposed by the city meant the business could no longer be kept afloat.

"Grey Lodge was much more than a building, it was always about people," the statement said. "Whenever we can all safely be together again, we'll have a huge reunion. Maybe at 6235 Frankford Ave., maybe somewhere else. I know the spirit of the Grey Lodge will live on in the friendships we have made. Once again, thank you."

Though the pub will be closing, the owners' Lucky Cat Brewing will survive. The nanobrewery evolved out of Grey Lodge three years ago and will continue to brew from the location on Frankford Avenue, which had been a bar for more than 70 years.

Lucky Cat four packs will be available at the location on Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for contactless pickup.

The Grey Lodge announcement is the latest in a long list of closures that have occurred since March. Earlier this week, Bridgewater's Pub at 30th Street Station closed permanently after 21 years.

The city's new restrictions, which prohibit indoor dining, start 5 p.m. Friday and will remain in effect through the end of 2020.

On Thursday, Philadelphia reported 765 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the citywide total to 57,237 since the start of the pandemic. During the past week, Philly averaged 849 new cases per day and recorded a test positivity rate of 11.7% – both record highs.

The demand for testing in Philadelphia has surged in recent weeks, and last week, it reached a record average of more than 7,100 people per day. Hospitalizations are rising quickly in the city and across Pennsylvania. The state's database of COVID-19 hospitalizations stood at 2,900 patients on Wednesday, a number higher than those recorded in the spring. As of Thursday morning, Philadelphia had 542 COVID-19 patients in city hospitals.