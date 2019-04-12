More Culture:

April 12, 2019

Philly's Ishkabibble's named one of America's best 'hole-in-the-wall' restaurants

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Restaurants Cheesesteaks
Ishkabibble's South Street Source/Philacheesesteak.com

Ishkabibble's, home of the chicken cheesesteak, is located at 517 South Street in South Philadelphia.

Whenever a restaurant is described as a "hole-in-the-wall," it's a coded term of endearment and badge of authenticity, despite the way that sounds.

Philadelphia is home to more of these places than you can count, but one of them has been honored among the best of its class in the United States.

A new list from The Daily Meal names the nation's top 75 hole-in-the-wall restaurants, including local South Street favorite Ishkabibble's:

A Philadelphia, Pennsylvania institution since 1979, Ishkabibble’s is a hole in the wall with a few seats at the counter inside and a walk-up window facing the shaded sidewalk. While they pride themselves on being the inventor of the increasingly ubiquitous “chicken cheesesteak” (made with chicken tenders instead of steak), you should still order their cheesesteak. A fresh loaf of bread is lightly toasted and piled with steak that’s grilled with onions and chopped to order. While purists can stick with the Whiz, a combination of both Whiz and provolone takes this sandwich to the cheesesteak stratosphere.

With a comparatively low profile, Ishkabibble's isn't celebrated as often as places like Pat's, Geno's, Steve's or Dalessandro's. That's even more of a testament to its staying power.

Ishkabibble's originally opened at 337 South St. in 1979 before making a short hop to 517 South St., where it has remained on the ground floor of a historic building. In addition to the chicken cheesesteak, the restaurant is known for its half-lemonade, half-grape "Gremlin" drink and Spanish fries.

The restaurant's name comes from a Yiddish saying that roughly translates, "Do I look like I care?"

The only other local place to make The Daily Meal's list is John's Roast Pork, which has such a strong presence in Philadelphia that it seems unusual to call it a hole-in-the-wall. Two out of 75 in the whole country sounds about right for Philadelphia. 

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

Read more Restaurants Cheesesteaks Philadelphia Food & Drink South Street

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Sixers

Sixers' playoff mandate puts Brett Brown under heavy pressure
021519-BrettBrown-USAToday

Odd News

Philly woman allegedly tells city employees she needs to pee between their trucks, then steals truck
Stolen Car Peeing Mug Shot

Comedy

Chelsea Handler on life, death and therapy after Trump
Chelsea Handler

Phillies

Phillies lack starting pitching depth, could be waiting to target Dallas Keuchel, Madison Bumgarner
Madison-Bumgarner_0410_USAT

Illness

Two more confirmed mumps cases at University of Pennsylvania
Carroll University of Pennsylvania Students

Business

Fishtown corner bar Sergeant York is up for sale after just opening in October
Sergeant York Fishtown

Featured Homes

Limited - 1805 walnut st 4c

The Alison. For rent! 1 bedroom with custom finishes in a new building overlooking Rittenhouse Square. 725 SF | $2,895
Limited - Allan Domb 241 S 6th St 502

For sale! Updated 1 bedroom with a private balcony, Washington Square and skyline views, open kitchen and great closet space. 860 sf $329,900
Listed by

© 2019 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved