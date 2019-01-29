What the internet is saying about Israelis' claim for cancer cure

January 29, 2019
When Israeli scientists on Monday announced they have discovered a cure for cancer, and that it would be available in "a year's time," the internet predictably caught fire, ruminating on what it means for medicine and Mideast politics.
The treatment, called MuTaTo for multi-target toxin, combines cancer-targeting peptides and a toxin to kill cancer cells in a reportedly cost-effective manner, the Jerusalem Post reported:
The MuTaTo cancer treatment will eventually be personalized. Each patient will provide a piece of his biopsy to the lab, which would then analyze it to know which receptors are overexpressed. The individual would then be administered exactly the molecule cocktail needed to cure his disease.
Naturally, the internet is saying a lot about this potentially life-changing medical discovery:
Finally, a more cost-effective cancer cure!— Lazaro Quintana, Jr. (@EmperorQuintana) January 29, 2019
I knew the U.S. made the right call to maintain lifelong diplomatic relations with Israel, right from the start.
[Israeli Scientists Find 'Complete Cure' for Cancer, Report Says-]https://t.co/NIrjDDuhuj
Via - @NeonNettle#NeonNettle
Amazing! Israel comes through again. A country Big Pharma can’t touch. Leave this country alone and their scientists will save the world. “We’ll have a cure for cancer within a year,”scientists claim. https://t.co/jtIILAzVkV— Pete Barkelew (@BarkelewP) January 29, 2019
Cure for cancer (all cancers)? Yes please! https://t.co/KlgyzXbsOS— Kevin Bush (@PolidioticUSA) January 29, 2019
Hey, Cancer. Israel has you in its sights. Your days are numbered.— ARISE (@ARISEforIsrael) January 29, 2019
Another shining example of how #Israel lives into the mantra #innovateforgood. No problem is too big, no solution too impossible. https://t.co/lCpgg12Z9z
Israeli scientists may have found the cure for cancer. I presume BDS supporters will not be participating, and the Irish will also decline. #bds #Israel https://t.co/DZFp9s9EeS— Stevey Gee (@steveygAFC) January 28, 2019
Israeli scientists say they think they found a cure for cancer. BDS supporters (and leaders of the Islamic Republic of Iran): “Israel is the real cancer and the medical form of cancer is what is unfairly maligned.” https://t.co/Mkzkd6kp7O— Mark Dubowitz (@mdubowitz) January 28, 2019
I look forward to hearing from the BDS movement. Boycott Israel! The Evil Juice. https://t.co/SCQarNjJc6— Gad Saad (@GadSaad) January 29, 2019
If this works, millions of anti-Israel haters w/ cancer may want to reconsider their dreams of destroying the Jewish State. How many of Iran's mullahs undergoing chemo looked up at this news? https://t.co/s7IzEHYPHW— Hugh Hewitt (@hughhewitt) January 29, 2019
Here’s my thought:— Ryan Holmer (@RyanHolmerr) January 29, 2019
If the US truly had the cure for cancer, they’d announce it.
Every country on earth, similar to reaching the moon, wants to be the first one to cure cancer.
There’s no way the States would allow Israel to come out with a cure first, if they have it. https://t.co/6e2TpCpp59
Iran threatens to wipe Israel off the map and within 24 hours Israeli scientists claim to have a cure for cancer. Coincidence?— big pap (@parkshatesyou) January 29, 2019
... #GangStalking Inc: bullshit!.. besides/ who ever has a cure for cancer gets assassinated by #BiGPharma, so most likely a ‘ruse’ by #Israel because of #BDS ☕️🤔 https://t.co/CcKmvxdwri— #GangStalking Inc 👁🛰 (@GangStalkingInc) January 29, 2019