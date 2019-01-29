More Health:

January 29, 2019

What the internet is saying about Israelis' claim for cancer cure

The news broke Monday night and the internet was quick to respond

When Israeli scientists on Monday announced they have discovered a cure for cancer, and that it would be available in "a year's time," the internet predictably caught fire, ruminating on what it means for medicine and Mideast politics.

The treatment, called MuTaTo for multi-target toxin, combines cancer-targeting peptides and a toxin to kill cancer cells in a reportedly cost-effective manner, the Jerusalem Post reported:

The MuTaTo cancer treatment will eventually be personalized. Each patient will provide a piece of his biopsy to the lab, which would then analyze it to know which receptors are overexpressed. The individual would then be administered exactly the molecule cocktail needed to cure his disease.

Naturally, the internet is saying a lot about this potentially life-changing medical discovery:

HOPEFUL, IF NOT THANKFUL




IMPLICATION IN THE MIDDLE EAST


HESITANCY TO BELIEVE



