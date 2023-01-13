New Louisiana Hot Sauce bottle features Eagles star Jalen Hurts

Jalen Hurts has silenced his doubters in his third NFL season, guiding the Eagles to the NFC's top seed and an extra week of rest for the playoffs.

Behind the scenes, Hurts has been cooking up something spicy for his fans. The quarterback has partnered with Louisiana Hot Sauce on a signature edition bottle that will support the charity of one of his former teammates at the University of Oklahoma.

"Jalen Hurts has been one of the hottest quarterbacks in the league all season," the hot sauce brand wrote on the product page. "Now he’s helping you bring the heat to your favorite foods with Jalen Hurts Signature Edition Louisiana Hot Sauce!"

The Jalen Hurts Signature Edition hot sauce is available exclusively online and costs $10 for 12 fluid ounces, with a limit of 12 per order.

