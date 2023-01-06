More Events:

Sample meals from Philly's most popular chefs at James Beard's Taste America gala

The pop-up dinner is part of the culinary foundation's annual tour and will be held at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 28

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour is headed back to Philadelphia on Tuesday, March 28 at 7 p.m. The walk-around tasting gala will be held at the Philadelphia Museum of Art with more than a dozen of the city's most popular chefs.

The James Beard Foundation's Taste America culinary tour is headed back to Philadelphia this spring to celebrate more than a dozen of the most popular chefs and restaurants in the city. 

The culinary arts organization will present its one-night-only tasting gala at the Philadelphia Museum of Art on Tuesday, March 28. The dinner begins at 7 p.m. — or 6 p.m. for premier ticketholders — allowing guests to walk around the reception and sample signature dishes from the city's top restaurants. 

The gala will be hosted by Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon of Kalaya Thai Kitchen. Suntaranon is part of the James Beard Foundation's TasteTwenty, a group of chefs from 20 cities featured on stops during the culinary tour in support of James Beard's mission of creating "good food for good." 

Suntaranon reopened Kalaya in Fishtown in November after shuttering its original location in the Italian Market. The revamped Kalaya serves authentic Thai cuisine with an expanded menu that includes new desserts like durian sticky rice and shaved ice with a variety of syrups, fresh fruits and herbs. 

Tickets for the tasting gala are available now. For $175, ticket-holders can access the cocktail and tasting reception beginning at 7 p.m. For $225, ticket-holders can access the reception at 6 p.m. and will receive special access to special food and drink options. 

The chefs selected for this year's Taste America tour were chosen because they demonstrate a meaningful commitment to their communities and an investment in making the culinary industry more equitable and sustainable. 

From using locally sourced ingredients, supporting independent farmers, representing diverse cuisines and using their business as a platform for marginalized groups, the participating chefs were chosen by the James Beard Foundation as examples of the future of the industry. 

Proceeds from the Taste America tour will benefit participating chefs in support of their businesses. A full list of participants in the tasting gala is listed below. 

Chutatip "Nok" Suntaranon: Kalaya 
Kiki Aranita: Poi Dog 
Jezabel Careaga: Jezabel's 
Eli Collins: a.kitchen + bar
Cristina Martinez: South Philly Barbacoa and Casa Mexico
Kurt Evans: CYL Hospitality
Tonii Hicks and Jacob Trinh: 2021 Beard House Fellows
Tranh Nguyen: Gabriella's Vietnam
Treley Parshingtsang: White Yak
Hoon Rhee: Philadelphia Museum of Art
Emily Riddell: Machine Shop
Amanda Shulman: Her Place Supper Club
Cybille St.Aude-Tate and Omar Tate: Honeysuckle Provisions

For more information about the James Beard Foundation, its signature awards, or the Taste America culinary tour, check out the foundation's website

Taste America: Philadelphia

Tuesday, March 28, 2023
6 and 7 p.m. | Tickets $175-$225
Philadelphia Museum of Art
2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, Philadelphia, PA 19130

