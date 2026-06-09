Jamie Apody gets expanded role with FOX29's sports team

Longtime Philly sports reporter Jamie Apody is expanding her role at FOX29, returning to the anchor chair for the first time since she departed 6ABC nearly three years ago.

Apody, 48, made her debut Monday night on FOX29's 6 p.m. newscast. She has been a guest and co-host on the station's weeknight "Phantastic Sports Show," joining Breland Moore and Jason Martinez, for the past two years.

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"It's been 947 Days since I last anchored a sportscast... (but who's counting?)" Apody wrote in an Instagram post ahead of Monday night's newscast.

A FOX29 spokesperson said Apody will continue to appear on "Phantastic Sports Show" and expand her work as a freelancer on more newscasts, including consistent work on Saturday night newscasts at 10 p.m.

"Thank you to the powers-that-be at FOX 29 for still believing in me and allowing a 'kid' to continue to follow her dreams," Apody said in her Instagram post.

Apody, who is from Los Angeles, spent 18 years as a sports reporter and anchor for 6ABC's "Action News." Her run at the station included coverage of the 2008 Phillies' World Series win, the Eagles' first Super Bowl victory in 2018 and the Villanova men's basketball team's national titles in 2016 and 2018.

Apody's exit from 6ABC in 2023 left viewers puzzled by her sudden absence from daily broadcasts, fueling speculation about her departure that Apody was unable to address publicly for contractual reasons. Some diehard fans even created a change.org petition seeking to have 6ABC reinstate Apody.

"I began the pursuit of my passion when I was a 19-year-old college sophomore," Apody said in an Instagram post in November 2024, marking a year since she had been an anchor. "I skipped parties and hangouts to refine my craft. And so, given I've dedicated more than a quarter century to sports journalism in some form, it's been a very foreign feeling to spend a full year on the shelf."

Prior to joining 6ABC, Apody had stints at news stations in El Paso, Texas and Los Angeles.