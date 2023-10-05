More Culture:

October 05, 2023

Japanese Breakfast plays 'Colbert' as late night shows mark first week back from the writers' strike

The band, which formed in Philly in 2013, performed 'Kokomo, IN' from its 2021 album 'Jubilee' on Wednesday night

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Music TV
Japanese Breakfast on 'Late Show' YouTube/The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Japanese Breakfast performed 'Kokomo, IN' from its Grammy-nominated 2021 album 'Jubilee' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Late night television roared back to life this week as ABC, NBC and CBS began airing new episodes of their 11:30 p.m. talk shows — the first since the Writers Guild of America concluded its 148-day strike on Sept. 27. 

One of the first musical acts on the scene was Philadelphia's own Japanese Breakfast, which played Stephen Colbert's "The Late Show" on Wednesday night.

MORE: Amos Lee to release tribute album to Lucinda Williams on Black Friday

The indie pop band, led by Bryn Mawr grad Michelle Zauner, performed "Kokomo, IN" from the 2021 album "Jubilee." Zauner and her bandmates played on a softly-lit stage strewn with yellow, orange and pink flowers, as footage of clouds looped behind them. Longtime collaborator Kat Borderud, who also did the scenic design for the band's "Saturday Night Live" debut in 2022, created the dreamy look.

"Jubilee," the band's most recent release, was nominated for a Grammy Award for best alternative music album. Though Zauner said she was "busy writing the next album" at a show in London this summer and even played a new song called "Mega Circuit," she also warned fans it "won't be out for a while." 

The band has, however, promised original music for the upcoming adaptation of Zauner's best-selling memoir "Crying in H Mart," which began casting in May. The book details Zauner's childhood in a mostly white neighborhood in Eugene, Oregon, and the loss of her mother to pancreatic cancer when Zauner was 25. She began shopping in the Asian supermarket chain H Mart to create Korean dishes to stay connected to her mom, lending the book — and The New Yorker essay that inspired it — its title. 


Follow Kristin & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @kristin_hunt | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Music TV Philadelphia Stephen Colbert Japanese Breakfast Performances

Videos

Featured

Limited - Philadelphia Ballet - Carmen Main Image

'Carmen' ignites the ballet stage
Limited - Center City District - Harvest Weekend Image B

Harvest Weekend returns to Dilworth Park with fall fun for all ages

Just In

Must Read

Arts & Culture

Inside the Archives spotlights items at Philly museums that you won't typically find on display
Inside the Archives museum series

Sponsored

Fall fun in Cumberland Valley
Limited - Cumberland Valley - Waggoners Gap Hawk Watch

Investigations

Philly police fatally shoot man who opened fire on officers responding to domestic dispute in Rhawnhurst
Rhawnhurst police shooting

Prevention

The CDC is no longer distributing COVID-19 vaccination cards
COVID Vaccination Card

Phillies

Instant observations: Phillies blow out the Marlins to clinch NL Wild Card Series, Braves up next
Bryson-Stott-Alec-Bohm-Grand-Slam-Hug-NLWCS-Game-2.jpg

Entertainment

Xfinity Live! will host Halloween masquerade parties with costume contests and karaoke
Xfinity Live Masquerade

© 2023 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved