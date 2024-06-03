More Culture:

June 03, 2024

'Abbott Elementary' star Lisa Ann Walter gushes about 'real deal' and 'handsome hunk' Jason Kelce

The sitcom star and newfound Eagles fan recalled the retired center's appearance on the show.

Kristin Hunt
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Lisa Ann Walter Provided image/Disney/Gilles Mingasson

Lisa Ann Walter said Jason Kelce was 'thrilled' to appear in the ABC sitcom's Season 3 premiere with former Eagles teammates Jalen Hurts and Brandon Graham.

The latest season of "Abbott Elementary" had high-wattage star power, thanks to cameos from Questlove, Bradley Cooper, Kevin Hart and other celebrities with Philadelphia ties. But according to one of the sitcom's leads, one guest stood above the rest.

In an interview with Us Weekly, the show's own Ms. Schemmenti (Lisa Ann Walter) praised Jason Kelce for his enthusiasm and overall demeanor. The retired Eagles center appeared in the Season 3 premiere along with quarterback Jalen Hurts and defensive end Brandon Graham via a Zoom call.

"Jason, I will say, out of everybody, was so vocal about being honored to participate in our show because he wanted to be a part of something that helped shine a light on what the public school system was like in Philadelphia," Walter said. "It was so meaningful to him, and he was thrilled to be there. And it’s for the kids, so of course (he was) gonna be there. He was lovely."

Although Walter is originally from Silver Spring, Maryland, the actress says she's recently become an Eagles fan — and it's not just thanks to playing a tough South Philly teacher for the past three seasons of "Abbott Elementary."

"I’m an NFL fan in real life. I’m truly a fan and I’ve actually become a big fan of the Eagles over the last years," she explained. "It even predates the show."

Walter said the sitcom would happily welcome other members of the Kelce family, including his brother (and Chiefs tight end) Travis or mom, Donna, whom Walter suggested could play a gym teacher whipping the students into shape. But for the time being, Jason is the celebrity cameo to beat. While the actress is clearly a fan of his personality — calling him "the real deal" — his looks might have something to do with it.

"He’s also a handsome hunk of a man, I don’t mind saying," she added.

